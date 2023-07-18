5 hardest hitters in NHL history, ft. Scott Stevens

Throughout the history of the NHL, there have been legendary players who elevated the art of hitting to an awe-inspiring level.

These enforcers on skates possessed a unique combination of power, aggression, and timing, making them the hardest hitters the game has ever seen.

Top NHL players who earned a fearsome reputation for their hitting ability

Here are the top five:

#1 Scott Stevens

Scott Stevens

The Unparalleled Force, with his nickname "Captain Crunch," Scott Stevens earned a reputation as one of the most dominant and feared hitters in NHL history.

Known for his bone-crushing checks, Stevens could change the course of games with a single hit. His physicality and intensity left opponents battered and bruised, making him the epitome of a wrecking crew on skates.

#2 Rob Blake

Rob Blake in a game

The Butt-Checker Extraordinaire Rob Blake's hits were characterized by their sheer power and intensity.

His formidable size and strength, combined with his willingness to utilize his "big a**," made him an unstoppable force on the ice. Blake's opponents often found themselves at the receiving end of devastating checks that left them dazed and wondering what had hit them.

#3 Dion Phaneuf

Dion Phaneu was a hard hitter.

The Intimidating Force Dion Phaneuf's hard-hitting style of play made him a force to be reckoned with on the ice.

While his offensive abilities may have been overshadowed early in his NHL career, Phaneuf compensated with bone-crunching bodychecks that instilled fear in his opponents.

His highlight reel of crushing hits showcased his ability to deliver devastating blows that left a lasting impact on opponents, both physically and psychologically.

#4 Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin

The Offensive Dynamo with a Mean Streak While known primarily for his scoring prowess, Alex Ovechkin demonstrated an uncanny willingness to seek contact on the ice.

With incredible skating and stick skills, Ovechkin wasn't afraid to launch his body into defensemen at full speed, often leaving them stunned. His hit count increased alongside his scoring, making him a formidable presence at both ends of the ice.

#5 Cam Neely

2017 Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction - Red Carpet

The Goal-Scoring Enforcer Cam Neely possessed a unique combination of goal-scoring ability and bone-crushing hits. He was just as comfortable finding the back of the net as he was steamrolling opponents.

Neely's aggressive mentality and determination to clear a straight path to the net resulted in a penalty box presence, but his impact was undeniable. With 395 goals in 726 regular-season games, Neely produced hits that were just as memorable as his scoring prowess.

The aforementioned five players stand out in NHL history as the hardest hitters, leaving a lasting impact on the game and opponents. Their physicality, power and willingness to deliver bone-crushing hits set them apart from their peers.

