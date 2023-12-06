5 NHL superstars who will miss international best-on-best tournament in 2025 ft. Alex Ovechkin 

As the NHL gears up for its inaugural best-on-best international tournament scheduled for 2025 – featuring four participating countries – fans and analysts alike are already speculating about the notable stars who may miss out on the showcase. While the league has not officially confirmed the participants, Commissioner Gary Bettman hinted at the inclusion of the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Due to only four countries playing, many talented players and nations would be left out.

Here's a look at five players and countries that could potentially be absent from the highly anticipated event:

Potential Absences: Five players and countries likely to miss the NHL's 2025 best-on-best tournament

#1. Russia (Alex Ovechkin and more)

A significant absence is expected from Russian NHL stars, including the likes of prolific goal-scorer Alex Ovechkin, playmaker extraordinaire Artemi Panarin and rising star Kirill Kaprizov. These players have been instrumental for their respective teams, and their absence would undoubtedly impact the tournament's star power.

#2. Germany (Leon Draisaitl and Tim Stutzle)

With the likely inclusion of traditional hockey powerhouses like the United States and Canada, players from countries with smaller hockey programs may find themselves on the outside looking in. German-born Leon Draisaitl, who has consistently showcased his elite scoring abilities, and young talent Tim Stutzle could be among those missing from the tournament.

#3. Norway (Mats Zuccarello)

While not traditionally known as a hockey powerhouse, Norway has produced notable NHL talent, and Mats Zuccarello is a prime example. The skilled forward has been a consistent performer and a key contributor for the Minnesota Wild. His absence would be felt both by fans and the tournament itself.

#4. Switzerland (Nino Niederreiter)

Nino Niederreiter, a Swiss-born forward known for his goal-scoring prowess, may Winnipeg Jets in recent season, the competition for spots on teams featuring hockey giants could leave Swiss players watching from the sidelines.

#5. Austria (Marco Rossi)

Marco Rossi, an Austrian-born player making waves in his rookie season and a potential Calder Trophy contender, might miss the opportunity to represent his country in the tournament. Austria's hockey program has been gaining momentum, and Rossi's absence would be a setback for their international aspirations.

The absence of these players and countries highlights the challenging decisions that organizers face when selecting participants for best-on-best tournaments. While the inclusion of hockey powerhouses promises an intense and competitive event, it also means that some of the NHL's most dynamic and talented players may have to wait for future opportunities to showcase their skills on the international stage.