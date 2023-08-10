5 NHL teams with best early odds to win 2023-24 Stanley Cup, ft. Maple Leafs

As the anticipation for the 2023-24 NHL season builds, fans and analysts alike already speculating about which teams are primed for a strong championship push.

With the odds released by DraftKings, five teams stand out as frontrunners in the race to lift the coveted Stanley Cup.

5 teams with the best odds to win the Cup this NHL season

#5 Colorado Avalanche (+1000)

Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken - Game Six

After a dominant run in the 2021-22 NHL season was marred by injuries, the Colorado Avalanche will look to bounce back with a vengeance.

Bolstered by a roster rich in talent, including superstars like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the Avs are a force to be reckoned with when healthy. If they can maintain their health and momentum, they're poised to be a major contender.

#4 Edmonton Oilers (+1000)

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights - Game Five

With Connor McDavid leading the charge, the Edmonton Oilers have consistently shown their offensive prowess.

However, their success hinges on more than just one player, as highlighted by their acquisition of netminder Jack Campbell. If Campbell can anchor their defense and McDavid continues to shine, the Oilers could translate their regular-season dominance into postseason success.

#3 New Jersey Devils (+900)

Devils Bahl Hockey

The New Jersey Devils have undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, thanks in large part to the astute leadership of GM Tom Fitzgerald.

Their rise from 28th overall to a top-three ranking is a testament to their commitment to excellence. The addition of Tyler Toffoli and potential acquisition of Connor Hellebuyck could catapult the Devils into serious contention.

#2 Toronto Maple Leafs (+900)

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Two

Despite the historical weight of expectations, the Toronto Maple Leafs have undeniable talent.

With Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi joining the ranks, the Leafs boast a formidable lineup. Success for the Leafs hinges on the performance of goalie Ilya Samsonov and health of key players. If all the pieces fall into place, Toronto could break its championship drought.

#1 Carolina Hurricanes (+800)

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes - Game Two

The Carolina Hurricanes are a team on a mission. Despite their consistent playoff appearances, they've yet to reach the Cup final since 2006.

However, the 2023-24 season could be their time to shine. With key additions like Dmitry Orlov and Michael Bunting, and solid goaltending options in Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen, the Hurricanes are primed for a strong championship run.

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, the aforementioned five teams stand out as early favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

While their paths to success may differ, each team has the talent, strategy and determination required to make a meaningful impact in the upcoming season. Hockey enthusiasts around the world will be watching eagerly as these contenders battle it out on the ice for a chance to etch their names in NHL history.