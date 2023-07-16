5 things Dallas Stars fans can expect heading into 2023-24

The Dallas Stars head into the 2023-24 season with high expectations following a successful run to the conference finals the previous year.

While the team has made some changes in the offseason, they still possess a potent offense and solid goaltending. As they compete in the tough Central Division, there are several key factors to watch for, including the development of young players and addition of new talent.

Let's have a look at five such things:

#1 Jake Oettinger's Vezina contention

After an exceptional performance in the previous season, Jake Oettinger is expected to continue his impressive form and compete for the Vezina Trophy.

Oettinger emerged as a reliable and talented goaltender for the Stars, and his ability to make key saves under pressure was a significant factor in their success.

#2 Filling Dallas Stars' depth gaps

The Stars lost key depth pieces like Denis Gurianov and Luke Glendenning in the offseason.

While that may create challenges, the team has also made moves to lock up key players like Ty Dellandrea and Evgeni Dadonov. Filling the gaps left by departed players and ensuring strong contributions from new signings will be essential for the Stars to maintain their competitiveness in the tough Central Division.

#3 Development of Wyatt Johnston

Wyatt Johnston emerged as a standout rookie last season, showcasing his talent and potential. His development will be a key storyline to watch in the upcoming season.

If Johnston continues to grow and make a significant impact, he could become an essential piece in the Stars' offensive arsenal, adding even more firepower to their potent offense.

#4 Impact of Matt Duchene

The addition of Matt Duchene provides the Dallas Stars with an experienced and skilled forward who can bolster their offensive capabilities.

Duchene's ability to contribute in both goal-scoring and playmaking will add depth to the forward lines and provide valuable veteran leadership.

#5 Central Division competitiveness

The Central Division is known for its competitiveness, and the Dallas Stars will once again face stiff competition from teams like the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild.

Realistically, the Stars should aim to compete for the top spot in the division, but they will need to bring their best game consistently to remain in contention for playoff success.

The Dallas Stars enter the 2023-24 season with a strong roster, potent offense and impressive goaltending led by Jake Oettinger.

Realistically, the Stars should aim to compete for the top spot in the tough Central Division and build on their success from the previous season. If they can maintain their offensive firepower and rely on Oettinger's stellar performance in goal, they could be back in cup contention once again.

