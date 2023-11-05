5x Mr. Olympia Chris Bumstead rocks Wayne Gretzky's No. 99 Kings jersey

Wayne Gretzky, the legendary Canadian sports icon has found himself in the spotlight once again. Five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique Champion Chris Bumstead made a unique fashion statement that garnered attention in the bodybuilding world.

Bumstead, in a recent Instagram post, sported none other than Wayne Gretzky's Los Angeles Kings jersey, complete with the iconic number 99. This unexpected choice generated enthusiasm among fans and illustrated a delightful convergence between two celebrated Canadian sports figures, Chris Bumstead and Wayne Gretzky.

Bumsted captioned the post:

"Enjoying all the moments that come along with the @mrolympiallc weekend"

Chris Bumstead is a widely recognized figure in the bodybuilding world. His remarkable achievement of securing five consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles from 2019 to 2023 has firmly established him as a prominent figure in the sport.

The choice to wear Wayne Gretzky's Los Angeles Kings jersey was more than just a nod to fashion; it symbolized a connection between two Canadian athletes who have achieved excellence in their respective fields. Gretzky is a true legend in the world of ice hockey, and his number 99 jersey is synonymous with greatness.

A look at Wayne Gretzky's NHL career

Wayne Gretzky, often hailed as the greatest player in NHL history, left an indelible mark on the sport with a remarkable career filled with unparalleled accomplishments and records. His dominance was exemplified by his nine Art Ross Trophy wins in the first 10 years of his NHL journey, consistently amassing 130 points per season.

Gretzky's most iconic record remains untouched to this day, the 92 goals he scored during the 1981-1982 season. He demonstrated his commitment and playmaking prowess with a jaw-dropping 163 assists in the 1985-86 season, a feat nearly impossible to achieve in modern times.

His 1,963 career assists make him the all-time leading scorer in NHL history. He earned eight Hart Trophies for Most Valuable Player and 10 MVP awards over 10 seasons, highlighting his consistency.

To break Gretzky's records, a player would need to maintain an astonishing average of 143 points per season for 20 years, a monumental challenge in today's NHL.

Gretzky held 61 NHL records at the time of his 1999 retirement and still maintains or shares 51 of those records today. His contributions were so significant that the NHL retired his jersey number 99 league-wide, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.