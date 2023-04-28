Akira Schmid contract: How much does the New Jersey Devils goalie earn in salary?

Akira Schmid is the 22-year-old goalie of the New Jersey Devils in the National Hockey League. The Devils recently chose the rising star in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL entry draft with the 136th overall pick.

The Devils goalie inked a three-year contract with the team for $2.7 million on May 17, 2021. His contract comprises $850,833 as the cap hit with $925,000 as the annual average salary. The goalie earns a $92,500 signing bonus and a base salary of $750,000. Schmid’s minors salary is $65,000 for the 2022-23 season.

Akira Schmid has earned many titles and accolades in his hockey career, including the Third All-Star Team, First All-Star Team, and the Goaltender of the year in 2021. The hockey star will be a restricted free agent by the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 24.

Akira Schmid’s hockey career

22-year-old rookie goaltender Akira Schmid has only played in 18 NHL games, but has emerged as a key player in the Devils' recent success.

Schmid has been significant in the team's turnaround after stepping in for struggling starter Vitek Vanecek in Game 3 of their playoff series against the New York Rangers.

He outperformed opposition goaltender Igor Shesterkin in Thursday's 4-0 triumph at the Prudential Centre, which helped the Devils take a 3-2 series lead. The Devils are in a fantastic position to defeat their opponents and advance in the playoffs, thanks partly to Schmid.

Akira Schmid spent most of his youth and junior hockey career with the SCL Tigers. Schmid was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL entry draft due to his performance throughout the 2017–18 season (during which he was loaned out from his junior team to various professional Swiss teams).

Over the next three years, he competed with the Omaha Lancers and Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL. At the same time, Schmid kept honing his goaltending abilities and picked up priceless experience playing in the competitive North American Hockey League.

