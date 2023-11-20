Alex Nedeljkovic contract: How much does Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender earn in salary?

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic has recently inked a one-year contract with the team, securing a salary of $1,500,000 for the 2023-24 season. This deal maintains a matching cap hit of $1,500,000.

Drafted 37th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 entry draft, Nedeljkovic has proven himself over seven seasons in the NHL, amassing a total of 105 regular-season games and 9 playoff appearances. With a promising career trajectory, the 27-year-old goaltender has become a valuable asset to any team.

According to CapFriendly, Nedeljkovic's journey includes four contracts, amounting to a cumulative value of $11,750,000. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season at the age of 28.

With a noteworthy salary and cap hit, the goaltender's contract underscores the team's commitment to securing top-tier talent between the pipes.

AHL's Alex Nedeljkovic makes history with second career goal

In a historic moment for the AHL, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic etched his name in the record books by becoming the first goalie in AHL history to score two career goals.

The 27-year-old achieved this remarkable feat during the Penguins' 4-2 victory over the Providence Bruins on Friday night.

Nedeljkovic secured his milestone with an empty-netter, displaying his goal-scoring prowess with just 1:04 left in the third period, solidifying the win for the Pittsburgh Penguins' AHL affiliate. This achievement adds to his earlier goal scored in March 2018 as a member of the Charlotte Checkers, making him the 13th netminder in AHL history to find the back of the net.

However, Nedeljkovic's knack for goal-scoring traces back even further. In December 2016, as a member of the ECHL's Florida Everblades, he scored an empty-netter against the Atlanta Gladiators, becoming the 12th goalie in the league's history to achieve this milestone.

Currently, on a conditioning loan with the AHL Penguins, Alex Nedeljkovic has demonstrated his versatility. In three games with the NHL Penguins this season, he boasts a 2-1-0 record. Marking his NHL return from a lower-body injury on Sunday, he made 38 saves in his team's 3-0 victory over Vegas Golden Knights.