Are Alex and William Nylander related? Exploring relation between Leafs & Penguins wingers

In the world of professional hockey, family legacies often play a significant role, and Alex and William Nylander are no exception to this trend. William Nylander, a talented right winger, and Alex Nylander, a skilled forward, are indeed related, sharing not only their passion for hockey but also a strong family connection.

The Nylander brothers come from a hockey lineage deeply rooted in the sport. Their father, Michael Nylander, boasts an impressive NHL career that spanned 15 seasons. Michael's journey with several teams made him a well-respected figure in the hockey world.

William Nylander, the older of the two brothers, was born on May 1, 1996. A Canadian-born player with Swedish roots, he was selected in the first round, eighth overall, by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. William's hockey career has since flourished with the Maple Leafs.

The Nylander family's story includes some geographical diversity. William was born in Calgary, Canada while his father, Michael, was playing for the Calgary Flames.

Despite his Canadian roots, William spent the majority of his youth in the United States, where Michael played for various NHL teams. The family also cherished their summers in Sweden, contributing to the boys' strong ties to the country.

In contrast, Alex Nylander, who recently got placed on waivers, was born on March 2, 1998, and shares the same Canadian birthplace as his older brother. Like William, Alex's early years were marked by his father's NHL career, leading the family to live in different cities in the United States while following Michael's hockey journey. Eventually, the Nylanders settled in Sweden when Alex was 14 years old.

Alex's path to the NHL was solidified when he was selected eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He currently plies his trade as a forward for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

William Nylander wants to be with the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has voiced his eagerness to retain William Nylander as a key asset on the Maple Leafs roster, acknowledging the forward's significance in the team's achievements. As per Treliving, Nylander has also expressed his desire to stay with the Toronto team.

“He’s a very good player and you always want to keep the good players. And he’s told me he wants to be in Toronto. That’s the most important thing. If there’s a desire on both sides, then you should be able to come to an agreement."

Treliving has emphasized that there is sufficient time to come to terms, especially considering that Nylander's existing contract still has one year remaining.