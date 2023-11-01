Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 1st Nov 2023

The Arizona Coyotes go on the road to play the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. Arizona is coming off an 8-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Anaheim, meanwhile, is riding a four-game win streak after losing three straight.

The game can be seen on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov 1.

Arizona Coyotes preview

The Arizona Coyotes have a solid offense as Arizona is averaging 3.38 goals per game which ranks 10th in the NHL. The Coyotes are 4-4 to begin the season, but their goaltending has been a surprise. Arizona has a .917 SV% which ranks seventh while they allow 2.63 goals against which ranks seventh.

The Coyotes have been led by Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller who have eight points, Sean Durzi has seven points, while Michael Carcone, Logan Cooley, Matias Maccelli, and Jack McBain have six points.

Anaheim Ducks preview

Anaheim has been led by by Mason McTavish and Ryan Strome who have 11 points, Frank Vatrano has 10 points, Pavel Mintyukov has six points, and Adam Henrique and Troy Terry have five points.

The Ducks are currently 5-4 while averaging 3.22 goals per game which ranks 13th and are allowing three goals per game which ranks 12th. Anaheim's special teams have struggled as their power play ranks 24th and their penalty kill ranks 21st.

Arizona Coyotes lines

Forwards

Keller-Hayton-Schmaltz

Maccelli-Bjugstad-Crouse

Carcone-Cooley-Boyd

O'Brien-McBain-Kerfoot

Defensemen

Moser-Durzi

Valimaki-Dumba

Stetcher-Brown

Goalies

Vejmelka

Ingram

Anaheim Ducks lines

Forwards

Zegras-Carlsson-Terry

Vatrano-McTavish-Strome

Jones-Henrique-Silfverberg

Johnston-Carrick-Leason

Defensemen

Fowler-Lacombe

Mintyukov-Lyubushkin

Vaakanainen-Gudas

Goalies

Dostal

Gibson

Coyotes vs. Ducks: Odds & Predictions

The Arizona Coyotes are -130 favorites on the road while the Anaheim Ducks are +110. The over/under is set at 6.5.

Anaheim is on a four-game win streak and has looked solid, however, they are now going to Arizona which is a very tough place to play. The Ducks are also expected to start Lukas Dostal, which is why I like the Coyotes in this game, as Arizona should be able to score on him, while Karel Vejmelka has been solid and should shut down the Ducks offense.

Prediction: Coyotes 4, Ducks 2

