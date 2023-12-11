Arizona Coyotes vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 11th 2023

The Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes are set to face off in an NHL matchup at KeyBank Center on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasted on MSG-B, SCRIPPS and ESPN+.

Arizona Coyotes vs Buffalo Sabres: Preview

The Coyotes have performed well so far this season, leading in offense with an average of 3.23 goals per game. Key players such as Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli have played crucial roles, contributing 22 goals and 42 assists.

Additional offensive support comes from Lawson Crouse, Nick Bjugstad and Michael Carcone, along with defensemen Sean Durzi and JJ Moser, amassing a total of 31 goals and 19 assists.

In contrast, the Buffalo Sabres are encountering a tough season, grappling with offensive challenges and an average of 2.82 goals per game. Casey Middlestadt and Jeff Skinner have been major contributors, tallying 18 goals and 25 assists, primarily leading the top two lines.

Nevertheless, the team has struggled to distribute offensive output, with just three active skaters reaching seven goals or more. This imbalanced offensive strategy has left the Sabres vulnerable to defensive tactics aiming to restrict their scoring opportunities.

Coyotes vs Sabres: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Sabres and Coyotes have played 24 games. Buffalo has secured 17 victories, while Arizona has won 7 matches. Sabres have experienced 7 losses whereas Arizona has lost 17 games. The Sabres and Coyotes have not recorded one-one wins in Penality Shootouts (PS). In overtime, Buffalo has won 1 game and lost 2, while Arizona has won 2 and lost 1.

Arizona Coyotes vs Buffalo Sabres: Prediction

The Sabres enter this matchup as the favorites with odds at -130, indicating their higher likelihood of winning. In their recent game on Dec. 9, the Sabres faced a tough 3-2 home loss against the Montreal Canadiens, ultimately falling in the shootout.

On the other side, the Arizona Coyotes were on the road the same day, experiencing a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins. Despite recent challenges, the Sabres are anticipated to secure a victory in this upcoming game based on their favored status. The Over and Under for the game stands at 6.5.

Arizona Coyotes vs Buffalo Sabres: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Sabres to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Coyotes to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Clayton Keller to score: Yes