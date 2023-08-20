"Asking to be dropped": When $129,000,000 NFL star was flamed for using Wayne Gretzky's iconic No. 99

When the name Wayne Gretzky is mentioned, it conjures images of a hockey icon whose legacy has become synonymous with greatness on the ice.

However, in an intriguing twist that bridges two different sporting universes, the aura surrounding Gretzky's revered No. 99 found itself entwined with the towering prowess of NFL titan J.J. Watt, backed by a staggering $129 million contract.

Watt, renowned for his dominance in the NFL and boasting an array of awards, including the coveted NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, unexpectedly switched from cleats to skates for a casual hockey endeavor.

In a bold display shared on social media, Watt proudly adorned the illustrious No. 99 on his hockey helmet — a number enshrined in the annals of hockey history since Gretzky's departure from the game in 2000.

A journalist, Stephen Miller, cast a spotlight on this intriguing crossover by highlighting the unwritten rule against donning Gretzky's number outside the realm of hockey.

Undeterred by the critique, Watt, known for his unwavering confidence, fired back with a defiant response that epitomized his unapologetic spirit.

"Any dude wearing 99 in beer league is just asking to get dropped." Miller had tweeted.

This unexpected collision of Gretzky's storied hockey heritage and Watt's NFL stardom set the stage for a social media showdown.

While a direct confrontation remains improbable, this incident underscored Watt's resolute determination and his readiness to carry his NFL legacy onto the ice.

"Come drop me then.Let’s see how that goes. I showed up to the rink and the NHL guys that invited me to play with them had a bag of gear for me with this helmet in it. I didn’t choose it. You gonna drop them too?" Watt replied

In the tale of how a $129 million NFL sensation ignited a debate over Wayne Gretzky's iconic No. 99, the essence of fearless athletic evolution takes center stage.

Wayne Gretzky's No. 99 ascends as Oilers pay tribute

On Oct. 1, 1999, an indelible moment etched itself into hockey history ensued, as the Edmonton Oilers raised Wayne Gretzky's iconic No. 99 to the rafters of the Skyreach Centre. The backdrop was set for their season-opening game against the New York Rangers, resulting in a 1-1 tie.

Amid a crowd of over 17,000 fervent fans, including his family and former teammates, Gretzky basked in a five-minute standing ovation. Emotions ran high as his former coach Glen Sather embraced him. Sather also cherished Oiler's companions Mark Messier, Jari Kurri and Dave Semenko as he presented Gretzky with a heartfelt portrait.

Gretzky's retirement decision, announced during the concluding moments of the 1998-99 season, was solidified. He had bid his final NHL farewell on Apr. 18, 1999, as a member of the Rangers.

As his immortal No. 99 ascended, Wayne Gretzky's words resonated:

"When I saw that banner go up, there was no turning back."

The jersey's retirement marked a timeless tribute to a legend's unparalleled legacy in the world of hockey.