Bobby Hull vs Brett Hull: Who among the father-son duo had better stats in the NHL

The hockey world is in mourning after learning that Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84.

Known as "The Golden Jet," Hull is considered to be one of the greatest NHL players of all time. Throughout his playing career, Hull was honored with many prestigious accolades.

Bobby Hull and his son Brett Hull are also considered the best-ever father-son duo to play in the league. The NHL has been blessed with some amazing father-son duos over the years. But out of them all, none came close to accomplishing what the Hulls did on the ice.

Hull began his career with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1957. He went onto play 15 seasons with the team. His son Brett, like his father, spent a large portion of his career with just one team. He played 11 seasons for the St. Louis Blues from 1988-1998. He also enjoyed stints with the Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings and Phoenix Coyotes.

The Hulls put up incredible numbers during their careers, making them the grestest father-son duo in the NHL. This article will look at the impressive stats and accolades that separate this father-son duo from the rest.

Bobby Hull and son Brett Hull's NHL Stats:

Regular Season

Bobby Hull played 16 seasons in the NHL. During that span, Hull appeared in 1063 games and recorded 1170 points with 610 goals and 560 assists.

Brett Hull, on the other hand, spend 19 seasons in the league. He played in 1269 games and recorded 1391 points with 741 goals and 650 assists.

Playoff Stats

Bobby appeared in 119 playoff games in his NHL career. During that span, he managed to record 129 points with 62 goals and 67 assists.

Brett Hull had more playoff experience than his father. He appeared in 202 postseason games. Hull recorded 190 points with 103 goals and 87 assists during that span.

Accolades

Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull was honored with many accolades during his career. This includes two Hart Memorial Trophies, three Art Ross Trophies and a Stanley Cup title.

Brett Hull won a Hart Memorial Trophy, Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, Lester B. Pearson Award and two Stanley Cups during his career.

They put up incredible stats during their careers and dominated their respective eras. This is why they are considered the greatest father-son duo in NHL history. Both Bobby and Brett Hull are proud members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

