Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Dec 27, 2023

The Boston Bruins will face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on Max and TNT.

The contest can be heard on WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5 and WGR 550 Sports Radio.

Boston Bruins game preview

The Boston Bruins are 19-7-6 this season after losing to the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in their last game. They are scoring 3.06 goals and conceding 2.66 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 24.5%, while their penalty kill rate is 85.8%.

David Pastrnak has been crucial for the Bruins this season, tallying 44 points with 20 goals and 24 assists. Brad Marchand has also been an asset, with 13 goals and 15 assists, resulting in 28 points.

In goal, Linus Ullmark has a record of 10-5-2 this season, with a save percentage of .914 and goals against average of 2.87 per game.

Milan Lucic (personal), Derek Forbort (undisclosed) and Matt Grxelcyk (upper body) are unavailable for today's match.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

In the last game, the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4) were defeated 4-3 by the New York Rangers. On average, the Sabres score 3.03 goals per game and allow 3.43. Their power play success rate is 14.1%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 80.2%.

Casey Mittelstadt has been impressive this season, scoring nine goals and providing 20 assists in 29 games. Rasmus Dahlin has also contributed significantly, with ten goals and 19 assists, resulting in 34 points.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a record of 6-8-2 this season, with a 3.21 GAA and a .892 save%.

Zemgus Girgensons (lower body) is unavailable for today's match.

Boston Bruins lines

Forwards

Brad Marchand

Pavel Zacha

David Pastrnak

Jake Debrusk

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm

Charlie Mcavoy

Brandon Carlo

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Buffalo Sabres lines

Forwards

Jeff Skinner

Tage Thompson

Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka

Defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power

Goalies

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres: Odds & prediction

The Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres have won four games out of their last ten. In their 54 matchups, the Bruins have won 38 games, while the Sabres have won 14. Boston has a better power play success rate and penalty kill than Buffalo.

The Bruins are the favorites with odds of -159, while the Sabres are the underdogs with odds of +134. According to the moneyline odds, there is a 61.4% probability that Boston will win this game.

Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres: Betting tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win -159

Tip 2: Boston to score first: Yes.

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score - Yes