Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 27th 2023

The second-place Boston Bruins (14-3-3) are set to face the 16th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Nov. 27, Monday, at 7 p.m. ET.

Following a 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Nov. 25, Boston is looking to bounce back. Meanwhile, Columbus, coming off a 3-2 defeat against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov 26, would also aim for a victory.

Tune in to ESPN+, NESN and BSOH for live coverage of the game.

Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview

The Boston Bruins, enjoying a strong season overall, are currently facing a slump as they approach this game. Their recent performances include a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings two games ago and a 7-4 setback against the New York Rangers in their latest outing.

Charlie Coyle's standout game saw him netting two goals on four shots against the Rangers. On average, the Bruins score 3.4 goals, while their defense allows 2.5 goals per game. David Pastrnak showcased his prowess in the Rangers game with a goal and six shots.

For the Blue Jackets to secure success, an early offensive spark is imperative, given the recent struggles of the Bruins' defense. Despite scoring two goals last Sunday, they fell short in a one-goal loss.

Over the season, the Blue Jackets have averaged 2.82 goals per game, while their defense has allowed 3.46 goals per game. Improving their offensive ranking, currently at 24th, stands out as a key factor for the Blue Jackets.

Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Head-to-head and key numbers

Goal Production: The Boston Bruins exhibit formidable goal-scoring capabilities, ranking seventh in the league with a total of 68 goals. In contrast, the Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves at the 18th spot in the NHL, having scored 62 goals so far this season. Defensive Strength: The Bruins boast a robust defense, conceding only 50 goals, placing them fourth in the league for the fewest goals against. On the defensive front, the Blue Jackets face challenges, conceding 3.4 goals per game (76 in total), ranking 30th in the league. Penalty Kill Prowess: Boston showcases excellence on the penalty kill, holding the league's third-best percentage at 88.16%. The Blue Jackets excel on the penalty kill as well, boasting the second-best percentage in the league at 88.89%. Their ability to thwart power plays is a defensive strength. Faceoff and Shooting Accuracy: The Bruins maintain a faceoff win percentage of 50.3%, placing them 17th in the NHL. Additionally, their team shooting accuracy stands at 10.8%, ranking 12th in the league. The Blue Jackets encounter faceoff challenges, ranking 23rd with a win percentage of 47.4%. Their shooting accuracy is at 9.4%, positioning them 23rd in the league. Additional Metrics: Boston has achieved one shutout this season, highlighting their ability to keep opponents off the scoreboard. Furthermore, they average 16.5 hits and 16.15 blocked shots per game. In contrast, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout this season, a challenge they face in keeping their opponents from scoring.

Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds and prediction

In games with odds shorter than -253, the Bruins have triumphed in three out of four, showcasing their ability to capitalize on favorable situations. The odds suggest a strong 71.7% probability of Boston securing a victory in the upcoming game.

On the other hand, the Blue Jackets have consistently been cast as an underdog in 19 matchups this season, demonstrating resilience by securing victories in five of those contests. Specifically, when facing underdog odds of +203 or more, Columbus holds a 1-2 record. The current matchup has a 33.0% likelihood of the Blue Jackets coming out on the top.

Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Blue Jackets to secure a victory

Tip 2: Total goals over 5.5: Yes

Tip 3: Bruins to score first: Yes

Poll : Who Do You Think Has A Higher Chance Of Winning This Matchup? Boston Bruins Columbus Blue Jackets 0 votes