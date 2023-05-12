How good has Brent Burns been in the playoffs? Analyzing his career renaissance as Carolina Hurricanes vie for Stanley Cup

Brent Burns is undoubtedly one of the most talented defensemen in the National Hockey League (NHL) today. At 38 years old, Burns is playing the best hockey of his career and is riding a two-game goal streak in the second round against New Jersey Devils. In 11 playoff games so far, Burns has two goals and six assists, showcasing his prowess as a two-way player.

Could he end up winning his team the Stanley Cup ?

What is impressive about Brent Burns' goals against the Devils is the timing. Each of his goals came at critical moments, shifting the momentum of the game in favor of the Hurricanes.

In Game four, Burns' goal was the Canes' fifth of the game and caused Vitek Vanacek's removal with a slap shot from his knees above the faceoff circle. The Canes went on to win 6-1, with Burns' goal playing a significant role in securing the victory.

Brent Burns' goal in game five was equally important, coming at a pivotal moment late in the second period that tied up the game 2-2. It was a testament to the veteran's skill as a scorer and his ability to read the game and capitalize on opportunities. His performance in the playoffs has been critical to the success of Carolina Hurricanes, and his contributions on the ice cannot be overlooked.

Despite his impressive career statistics, including a Norris Trophy as the league's best defenseman in 2017, Burns has only been to the Stanley Cup final once.It came in a loss in 2016 to Pittsburgh Penguins as a member of San Jose Sharks. As he nears the end of his career, this year's playoffs may be his last chance to win the Cup.

Brent Burns' success this season is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. He is still playing at an elite level and has been a key player in Carolina Hurricanes' playoff run. His ability to play both offense and defense at a high level is rare, and his contributions have been critical to the team's success.

Beyond his on-ice performance, Brent Burns is also a leader in the locker room, serving as a mentor to younger players and setting an example with his attitude. His impact upon the team goes beyond his statistics, and his leadership and character are invaluable to the Hurricanes.

