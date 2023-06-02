Brett Ritchie landing spots: Three places where the net-front presence could rejuvenate his career

Brett Ritchie, a 2023 free agent from the Arizona Coyotes, will be looking for his third team in two seasons this offseason. He could be an intriguing reclamation project for several teams. Despite having 8 goals and 5 assists in 50 games last season, Ritchie's skill set and potential make him a good fit for multiple teams.

Here are three teams that should target Brett Ritchie in this season's free agency period.

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks could benefit from adding a player like Ritchie to their lineup. With their aging core and the need for a physical presence, Ritchie's size and strength would provide a valuable asset. The Sharks could utilize his net-front presence and ability to create space in front of opposing goaltenders.

Additionally, Ritchie's offensive potential would add depth to the team's forward lines and contribute to their scoring efforts.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers could also benefit from Brett Ritchie's skill set. The Flyers have been searching for a player with size and physicality who can contribute offensively. Ritchie's net-front presence and ability to win battles along the boards would complement their style of play. Furthermore, his offensive potential, combined with the Flyers' strong offensive core, could create scoring opportunities and improve their overall offensive output.

Detroit Red Wings

Lastly, the Detroit Red Wings could be an intriguing destination for Ritchie's reclamation project. The Red Wings are in the midst of a rebuild and are looking to add talent and depth to their roster. Ritchie's size, physicality, and offensive potential would align with their needs.

Moreover, his presence would add a valuable veteran presence to their young roster, helping to mentor and guide the team's emerging talent.

Brett Ritchie's potential as a reclamation project makes him an interesting option for the San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers, and Detroit Red Wings. Each of these teams could benefit from his size, physicality, and offensive potential in different ways. Whether it's the Sharks' need for a physical presence, the Flyers' desire for a net-front presence, or the Red Wings' search for a veteran leader, Ritchie's skill set addresses various needs for these teams.

As a free agent, Ritchie's potential reclamation project could provide a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for any of these teams to bolster their roster and enhance their chances of success in the upcoming season.

