Brian Dumoulin landing spots: Three places where the depth defenseman could end up in free agency

Brian Dumoulin, a defenseman for the Pittsburgh Penguins, will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 NHL season. Dumoulin, who has established himself as a reliable defenseman over the years, could be a valuable addition to a number of teams looking to bolster their defensive corps.

Three teams that could acquire veteran defenseman Brian Dumoulin this offseason in free agency

#1 Edmonton Oilers

One team that could benefit from Brian Dumoulin's skillset is the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers have struggled defensively in recent years, and Dumoulin's strong defensive play and ability to move the puck could help shore up their back end even more than they already have.

With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the way up front, the Oilers could be a dangerous team with a solid defense.

#2 Buffalo Sabres

Another team that could be a good fit for Brian Dumoulin is the Buffalo Sabres. While the Sabres have some promising young defensemen in their system, they could use a veteran presence like Dumoulin to help anchor their blue line. With his ability to play a shutdown role and make smart decisions with the puck, Dumoulin could be a valuable mentor to the team's young defensemen.

#3 Florida Panthers

Finally, the Florida Panthers could also benefit from adding Brian Dumoulin to their roster. The Panthers have had a strong season in 2022-23, but they struggled defensively at times. With his ability to play a physical game and block shots, Dumoulin could be just the player they need to take their defense to the next level and compete for a Stanley Cup.

Of course, there are some concerns when it comes to Dumoulin. He has had some injury issues in the past, and teams will need to weigh the risks involved before making a move for him. Additionally, Dumoulin is not known for his offensive production. Teams looking for a more dynamic defenseman may need to look elsewhere.

That being said, Dumoulin is still a valuable player who can help solidify a team's defense. With his strong defensive play, ability to move the puck, and experience playing in high-pressure situations, Dumoulin could be a valuable addition to any team looking to compete for a championship.

Brian Dumoulin would be a great fit for a number of teams looking to improve their defense. Whether it's the Oilers, Sabres, Panthers, or another team altogether, Dumoulin's strong play and experience make him an attractive target on the free agent market. As the offseason approaches, it will be interesting to see where Dumoulin ends up, and how he performs in his next chapter.

Poll : 0 votes