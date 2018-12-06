Brooke Moriber on new album "Cry Like A Girl" and her love of the New York Rangers

Singer/songwriter Brooke Moriber / Photo courtesy of the Rick Eberle Agency

Last month songwriter and ex-Broadway singer Brooke Moriber released the title track of her upcoming Cry Like A Girl LP, as recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with legendary producer Fred Mollin (Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Shawn Colvin). The song -- as premiered by Parade Magazine -- is a powerful country-pop cut that showcases Brooke's powerhouse vocal delivery and lyrics that challenge what it means to "cry like a girl."

Brooke Moriber also recently announced the pre-order for the Cry Like A Girl album, with fans given the opportunity to get their hands on a selection of awesome exclusive content via Bandtwango. Cry Like A Girl was not only produced by a music industry legend, but was also mixed by 5-time Grammy Winner Chris Lord-Alge (Carrie Underwood, Of Mice And Men, Bruce Springsteen). In addition to the upcoming release of Cry Like A Girl, Moriber will be performing on December 12th at The Bitter End in New York.

I had the pleasure of doing Q&A with Brooke Moriber herself about Cry Like A Girl and her fandom of the NHL's New York Rangers. More of the acclaimed performer -- who has shared the stage with The Gin Blossoms, Cyndi Lauper and Alan Cumming -- can be found online at www.brookemoriber.com.

Word has it that you're a big fan of the New York Rangers. When did you first get into hockey?

Brooke Moriber: I think it’s in my DNA! Most of my family lives in Montreal and they are die-hard hockey fans; Habs, of course. Come playoff season it gets pretty vicious between us!

Do you go to a lot of Rangers games?

Brooke Moriber: Not as much as I’d like!

Was your first in-person hockey game a Rangers game?

Brooke Moriber: Well of course! (laughs)

Do you have a favorite New York Ranger?

Brooke Moriber: Mats Zuccarello. If they ever trade him I will need therapy.

Are there any other teams you feel as passionately as you do the Rangers?

Brooke Moriber: I cheer on the Predators whenever the Rangers have a slump. They’ve done amazing things for hockey in Nashville.

Beyond singing for the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, you have sung the national anthem before a Long Island Ducks game. Is that something you hope to do more of in the future?

Brooke Moriber: I was actually supposed to sing for the Rangers during playoff season last year but we all know how that went! I would love to sing for them in the future.

National anthems aside, what is coming up for you career-wise?

Brooke Moriber: Lots of stuff in the works that I am excited about but can’t share yet! I do have an album coming out soon and will be performing December 12 at The Bitter End in New York. You can visit my website for updates.

Do you have a favorite song on Cry Like A Girl?

Brooke Moriber: "Shattered Glass," the last track on the album. I am extremely proud of the lyrics and the way we end the tune is pretty epic.

Around how many songs did you write for Cry Like A Girl?

Brooke Moriber: 11.

Is there a career accomplishment you are most proud of?

Brooke Moriber: Making a second home in Nashville and being taken seriously as a writer and not just the voice behind the tunes.

When not busy with your singing career, how do you like to spend your free time?

Brooke Moriber: When I’m not watching the Rangers, I’m busy playing with Sherlock my lop rabbit who is smart as a dog. Free range, litter-trained and just amazing. He also loves watching hockey. If you follow me on Instagram you will see lots of cuteness...

Finally, Brooke, any last words for the kids?

Brooke Moriber: Don’t ever grow up! Do what makes you happy.

