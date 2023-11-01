Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview, lines, odds, predictions and more | 1st Nov. 2023

The Buffalo Sabres go on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. ET. Buffalo is coming off a 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak and coming off a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The game can be seen on TNT in the States at 7 p.m. ET.

Buffalo Sabres preview

The Buffalo Sabres are 4-5 to start the year but did pull off a 4-0 shutout win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Buffalo is averaging three goals per game to kick off the year while allowing three goals exactly. The Sabres' power play has been terrible as it ranks 29th at 10.7%

The Sabres have been led by Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner who have nine points, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstatd with seven points and Tage Thompson with six points.

Philadelphia Flyers preview

The Philadelphia Flyers have been led by Travis Konecny, who has 11 points. Cam Atkinson, Sean Couturier and Travis Sanheim have eight points, while Bobby Brink, Joel Farabee, Scott Laughton and Owen Tippett have six points.

The Flyers are currently averaging 3.11 goals per game, ranking 11th, while scoring 3.33 goals per game, ranking 12th. Philadelphia is 4-4-1 but is on a two-game losing streak.

Buffalo Sabres lines

Forwards

Greenway-Thompson-Biro

Skinner-Mittelstadt-Peterka

Olofsson-Cozens-Tuch

Girgensons-Krebs-Okposo

Defensemen

Dahlin-Samuelsson

Power-Jokiharju

Johnson-Bryson

Goalies

Luukkonen

Levi

Philadelphia Flyers lines

Forwards

Tippett-Couturier-Atkinson

Konecny-Frost-Foerster

Farabee-Cates-Brink

Deslauriers-Laughton-Hathaway

Defensemen

Sanheim-York

Zamula-Walker

Seeler-Belpedio

Goalies

Hart

Ersson

Sabres vs. Flyers: Odds and prediction

The Buffalo Sabres are -115, while the Philadelphia Flyers are -105 at home, with the over/under set at 6.5 and the over-juiced to -130.

Buffalo entered this season with a ton of hype, but the Sabres have struggled early on due to their goaltending not being good. However, Luukkonen has been better than Levi, and the Flyers offense has been inconsistent. Buffalo should rebound nicely in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Sabres 5, Flyers 3

Poll : Who do you think wins? Buffalo Philadelphia 0 votes