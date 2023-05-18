Calgary Flames coaching search: 3 names to look out for

With the Calgary Flames parting ways with longtime coach Darryl Sutter after failing to make the playoffs following a second-round exit the previous year, the organization is now faced with finding a new head coach. Several potential candidates have since emerged.

Who will be the next coach for the Calgary Flames? Here are some potential candidates:

#1 Andrew Brunette

2022 NHL All-Star Media Day

Andrew Brunette brings a unique perspective to coaching, having excelled as a player in the NHL for over 1,100 games. Brunette took over as the interim coach for the Florida Panthers in 2022 and led the team in capturing their first Presidents' Trophy. His strong communication skills and ability to connect with players make him an appealing candidate for the Flames.

Brunette's knowledge of the game, coupled with his playing experience, could help him relate to Calgary's roster, which consists of both young and veteran players. Additionally, Brunette coached former Panthers and current Flames Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar and might be able to re-unlock their games.

#2 Mitch Love

Mitch Love has made a name for himself as a rising star in the coaching world, currently serving as the head coach of the Saskatoon Blades in the WHL. Love is just finishing up his first season as the coach of the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate and performed well. Love has demonstrated a commitment to developing young talent and implementing a structured defensive system.

Love's expertise in player development aligns with Calgary's need to nurture its prospects and maximize its potential. Furthermore, his emphasis on strong defensive play could address the team's recent struggles on their own end.

#3 Dallas Eakins

2013 NHL Draft

Dallas Eakins is a seasoned coach with experience at both the NHL and AHL levels. He has previously served as the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks. Eakins is known for his commitment to fitness, discipline, and accountability.

His structured approach could benefit the Calgary Flames, who have shown inconsistent performances in recent seasons. Eakins' ability to develop young players and his attention to detail make him an intriguing candidate for Calgary. Eakins' career record doesn't inspire much confidence, but he could be the right culture fit for the Calgary Flames right now.

As the Calgary Flames embark on their search for a new head coach following Darryl Sutter's departure, all three names above emerge as potential candidates.

Each brings unique qualities and coaching philosophies to the table. The final decision will depend on the direction the Flames' management wants to take and the specific needs of the team.

It will be intriguing to witness whom the Flames ultimately choose as their new head coach and how they shape the team's future.

