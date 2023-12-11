Calgary Flames vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 11th 2023

The Colorado Avalance (16-19-2) will welcome the Calgary Flames (11-13-3) to Ball Arena for a matchup airing on ALT and ESPN+ on Mon, Dec 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Having suffered a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in their previous game, the Avalanche seek redemption, while the Flames aim to rebound from a 4-2 defeat against the New Jersey Devils.

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game preview

The Calgary Flames, currently standing at 11-13-3 this season, are reflecting on a recent 4-2 loss to the Devils. Despite an initial 1-0 lead after the first period, the Flames conceded the next three goals, finishing the game with a 2-2 penalty kill record and being outshot 30-25.

Before the New Jersey game, Calgary secured a 3-2 win against Carolina. In terms of offensive prowess, Nazem Kadri leads in goals (six), assists (12), and shots on goal (80).

Dan Vladar is the projected starting goalie. He has a 4-3-1 record, a 3.45 GAA and a .877 save percentage.

Conversely, the Colorado Avalanche hold a season record of 16-19-2 after a 5-2 loss to the Flyers in their most recent game. Although Colorado managed to tie the game at one by the end of the first period, they surrendered four of the next five goals, outshooting Philadelphia 38-34 but going 0-2 on the power play.

The Avalanche's lone victory in their last six games was a 3-2 win against the Ducks three games ago.

With an average of 3.44 goals for and 3.00 goals against per game, the team boasts an 18.4% power play success rate and an 85.3% penalty kill efficiency. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 11 goals, 26 assists, and 125 shots on goal.

The projected starting goalie, Alexander Georgiev, holds a 14-7-1 record, a 2.87 GAA, and a .902 save percentage.

Currently, Colorado is in fifth place in the Western Conference with 34 points, tied with the Winnipeg Jets and one point ahead of the Dallas Stars.

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-head and key numbers

These teams have faced off for a total of 179 matchups, combining regular season and playoffs, with the Flames holding an overall record of 82-74-20-3 (51.4%) against the Avalance. Currently, the Flames are on a 3-game losing streak against the Avalanche. In regular season games alone, the Flames maintain an 81-70-20-3 (52.3%) record against Colorado. The longest winning streak the Calgary Flames have enjoyed over the Avalanche is 9 games, commencing with a 4-2 victory on Nov 9, 2010, and extending until Dec 8, 2011. The Avalanche have secured one shutout this season, and as a team, they average 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game. On the other hand, the Flames have not managed to keep their opponents scoreless in any game this season. The Avalanche have a faceoff win rate of 47.5%, placing them 25th in the NHL in the category, while the Flames boast a faceoff win rate of 50.2%, which ranks 17th.

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche: Odds and prediction

Throughout the season, Colorado boasts a 15-10 record when favored by oddsmakers. In 11 games with odds below -182, the Avalanche have secured six victories. The current odds suggest a 64.5% probability of Colorado winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Flames have played the underdog in 14 matchups this season, managing six upset wins, which accounts for a 42.9% success rate. Calgary's underdog status for this game is reflected in the +153 odds.

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Flames to beat the spread: Yes

