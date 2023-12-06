Carolina Hurricanes vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Dec 6th 2023

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to clash against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on TNT and Max.

You can listen to the contest on the radio on WCMC-FM, 99.9 The Fan and 630 CHED AM.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

The Carolina Hurricanes stand at 14-9-1 this season after losing to the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in their last game. On average, they score 3.38 goals per game, ranked 8th, while allowing 3.21, ranked 17th. Their power play success rate is 21.4%, ranked 15th, and their penalty kill rate is 77.2%, ranked 21st.

Sebastian Aho has been a crucial player for the Hurricanes this season, contributing 22 points in 21 games. Seth Jarvis has played a role on the offense, scoring nine goals and providing ten assists in 24 games.

Antti Raanta boasts a record of 6-4-0 with a save percentage of .859 and a 3.33 goals-against average.

Frederik Andersen (blood clotting) is unavailable for today's match.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Edmonton Oilers have a record of 9-12-1 this season after winning their last game 3-1 against the Winnipeg Jets. The Oilers allow 3.59 goals per game, ranked 29th, while scoring 3.32, ranked 13th. Their power play success rate is 26.6%, and the penalty kill rate is 78.2%.

Connor McDavid is a crucial player for the Oilers, contributing 28 points with eight goals and 21 assists in 20 games. Leon Draisaitl has been instrumental in leading the Oilers's offense this season, recording ten goals and assisting on 19 others.

Stuart Skinner has a record of 8-7-1, with an average of 3.16 goals against per game and a save percentage of .881.

Due to injuries, Dylan Holloway (knee) and Ryan Fanti (hip) are sidelined.

Carolina Hurricanes lines

Forwards

Michael Bunting

Sebastian Aho

Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin

Brent Burns

Brady Skjei

Goalies

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Edmonton Oilers lines

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Connor McDavid

Zach Hyman

Evander Kane

Defensemen

Darnell Nurse

Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

The Oilers have won four straight games and the last four at home. They have a better power play success rate compared to the Hurricanes. Both teams have similar goals against average per game. The Hurricanes have lost two out of their last five games.

The Oilers are the favorites with moneyline odds of -119, while the Hurricanes are the underdogs with odds of -103. With the added home-ice advantage, the Oilers should win this game.