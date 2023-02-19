Chris Kreider contract and salary: How much will he make in 2022-23 NHL season?

Chris Kreider is a winger who plays for the New York Rangers. The Rangers selected him 19th overall in the first round of the 2009 draft.

Kreider's salary for the 2022–23 season is $6 million, and his cap hit is $6.5 million. His compensation consists of a base salary of $1 million and $5 million in signing bonuses. He has signed four contracts totaling $72,925,000 up to this point in his career.

He has recorded 462 points in 707 games throughout the course of his 12-year career. This includes 55 postseason points in 100 games. After the conclusion of the 2026–27 season, when he turns 36, he will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Kreider is referred to as "The Human Eclipse" because of his stature and prowess in blocking goalies. He currently holds the record for most Stanley Cup playoff goals before playing his first regular season game.

Chris Kreider's achievements

In 2010, Kreider scored six goals for the United States squad that won the gold medal in the World Junior Championship. At the 2011 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, he was once again selected to play for the United States. He led the team with four goals in six games as Team USA captured the bronze medal.

Chris Kreider was awarded the best player for the USA in the bronze medal game after scoring two goals. Behind only Jeremy Roenick's 13 and Brian Gionta's 11, Kreider's 10 goals during the World Junior Championship placed him with John LeClair and Mike Modano for third place among American players.

The only Rangers players chosen to represent the United States in the 2018 IIHF World Championship were Kreider and teammate Neal Pionk. In 10 games, he scored 10 points, which helped the United States win the bronze medal in Denmark.

