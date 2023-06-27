Connor Bedard NHL Draft 2023: Scouting report, age, draft entry and more

Connor Bedard has been talked about as a can't-miss prospect for years now and on Wednesday will be drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard got the exceptional status to play in the WHL a year early and was drafted by the Regina Pats. In the WHL, Bedard played 134 games and put up 134 goals and 137 assists for 271 points.

The 17-year-old Bedard will turn 18 in July and will be selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks. Some scouts have called him the greatest player they have ever seen.

Dan Marr, the former director of Central Scouting, said.

"Connor Bedard holds the title as the best draft-eligible prospect that I have scouted, as were other unique, elite talents before him such as Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. It seems that each one of these 'generational' talents help set the platform for the next talent to surpass them and achieve success.

"[Bedard] has been in the spotlight for over three years and during that time has risen to impact and impress at every occasion while often being the youngest member on his teams, and he has done so with a humbleness and approach that all around him respect and those younger than him should use as a measuring stick."

What makes Connor Bedard so special is his shot. He can shoot and score from almost anywhere in the offensive zone and doesn't need much time to release his shot. An anonymous NHL scout had said his shot would arguably be the best in the NHL.

“I’m not sure there’s an NHLer, outside of maybe (Auston) Matthews, that has as deceptive of a release as Bedard. Maybe Patrick Kane. From a style perspective, Bedard has a bit of both. His shot alone is one of the best we’ve seen in a prospect in a long time. His ability to power through an odd-man rush without being taken down is mind-blowing.”

Although some think Bedard may be a winger in the future, his shot and hockey IQ make him one of the best players to ever be drafted into the NHL.

Who will be selecting Connor Bedard?

There is no question that the Chicago Blackhawks will be selecting Connor Bedard first overall on Wednesday. Bedard has been projected first overall for years now and the only question was who would win the lottery which ended up being the Blackhawks.

But, only time will tell if Bedard can live up to the hype and expectations of him.

