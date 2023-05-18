Czech Republic vs Slovenia: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Hockey fans are eagerly waiting for the thrilling match between the Czech Republic and Slovenia in the Group B of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

Czech Republic vs Slovenia: Match details

The game is scheduled to take place on May 18, 2023, at Arena Riga, with the puck drop set for 3:20 PM local time in both the Czech Republic and Slovenia.

Czech Republic vs Slovenia: Streaming options

For fans in the Czech Republic, there are multiple options to catch all the action. Czech TV will be broadcasting the game live on television, ensuring that fans can enjoy the game from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, a live stream of the game will be available on Hokej.cz, providing fans with the flexibility to watch the game on their preferred devices.

Slovenian fans can follow the game through RTV Slovenia and Sports TV Slovenia. These channels will be broadcasting the game live on television, ensuring that fans in Slovenia can experience all the excitement.

For viewers who prefer streaming, both RTV Slovenia and Sports TV Slovenia offer broadband and mobile options, allowing fans to watch the game on their preferred digital platforms.

With these broadcasting options, fans in both the Czech Republic and Slovenia will have ample opportunities to witness the intense showdown between the Czech Republic and Slovenia in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

Czech Republic vs Slovenia: Game Preview

For the game between the Czech Republic and Slovenia at the Ice Hockey World Championship, previous results and head-to-head statistics provide some insight into the teams' dynamics.

The teams have only met once in modern hockey, with the Czech Republic emerging victorious with a commanding 5-1 scoreline in the group stage of the 2017 World Championship.

When assessing the Czech Republic, it is important to consider their inconsistency. In their third game, they suffered an unexpected overtime defeat against Latvia, conceding the winning goal in the fifth minute of extra time.

The Czechs struggled offensively and allowed their opponents to dominate their own zone, facing a significant shot deficit. Defenseman Jakub Zborzil and forward Michal Švacek had below-par performances, finishing the game with a minus-2 rating.

Slovenia, on the other hand, faces the risk of relegation from the elite division. They have been unable to secure any points in their first three games, suffering heavy defeats against Switzerland (0-7) and Norway (0-1).

With a goal difference of -11 (2:13), the Slovenians have struggled to find their offensive rhythm. However, it is worth noting that they displayed a powerful attacking game in the World Cup qualifying campaign, scoring an impressive 22 goals in four matches.

Considering the sportsbooks' confidence in the Czech Republic's triumph, the hosts will be determined to rebound from their previous disappointing performance.

They will likely come out strong from the opening minutes, aiming to make amends and score goals in front of their home crowd. While Slovenia may face challenges offensively, they will need to take risks to maintain their place in the elite division.

