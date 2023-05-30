On Monday, the Dallas Stars were defeated 0-6 by the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Western Conference final at the American Airlines Center.

Knights' Adin Hill registered his second shutout win in the series. The Vegas Gloden Knights will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final.

After delivering the series' best performance in the previous two games, the Dallas Stars miserably failed to carry on with the same momentum in a pivotal game and went completely blank instead.

It was a disappointing moment for the fans who had high hopes for their team, but unlike the last two games, this time, it was not meant to be celebrated. Soon after the game, Dallas Stars fans took to Twitter to express themselves. One fan said:

"Y’all need to apologize & refund money for that performance tonight. Stealing money while crushing hope."

Here are some of the top reactions to the defeat on Twitter:

Roxanne @91hatty @DallasStars Zero fight, zero urgency, zero effort, zero fucks to give. Unbelievable. We played so good the last two games and this is how we go out? This entire team flipped off all of us tonight with this loss. @DallasStars Zero fight, zero urgency, zero effort, zero fucks to give. Unbelievable. We played so good the last two games and this is how we go out? This entire team flipped off all of us tonight with this loss.

Rob Thomson @yeahrobrules @DallasStars Too bad the players didn't have any pride or passion tonight. Maybe we should fire the coach again, wouldn't want to hold the players accountable or anything. @DallasStars Too bad the players didn't have any pride or passion tonight. Maybe we should fire the coach again, wouldn't want to hold the players accountable or anything.

Chris A @Chris63524261 y’all, and now we can watch Florida finish off their Cinderella postseason as they will be underdogs again. FL in 6. @DallasStars UGLY way to go out y’all. Like a total no show, so I’m very disappointed in that, but I stilly’all, and now we can watch Florida finish off their Cinderella postseason as they will be underdogs again. FL in 6. @DallasStars UGLY way to go out y’all. Like a total no show, so I’m very disappointed in that, but I still ❤️ y’all, and now we can watch Florida finish off their Cinderella postseason as they will be underdogs again. FL in 6.

mitchell @mitchjrl @DallasStars Being in the arena tonight hurt, but nonetheless I’m proud of the teams fight to comeback and at least make it a series, sucks we had to go out LIKE THAT in front of the fans. @DallasStars Being in the arena tonight hurt, but nonetheless I’m proud of the teams fight to comeback and at least make it a series, sucks we had to go out LIKE THAT in front of the fans. https://t.co/mAVwlRJ7Uw

Coach Kitchen 🇨🇦🇺🇦🏒 @KitchenKC @DallasStars I’m not ready for “next season” talk, but this young core should have this franchise near the top of the league for the next decade. Hintz, Miro, Robo, Otter, Johnston, Harley, Delly. Feel for Seguin, Benn and especially Pavs, but they have another crack or two as well. @DallasStars I’m not ready for “next season” talk, but this young core should have this franchise near the top of the league for the next decade. Hintz, Miro, Robo, Otter, Johnston, Harley, Delly. Feel for Seguin, Benn and especially Pavs, but they have another crack or two as well.

Joshua S @JoshStankowski @DallasStars Dang we were so close yet so far from making it to the finals. We weren’t the better team at all tonight. Wish we had more effort tonight but nonetheless I thought you guys had a good season. We will be back stronger next season. Let’s go win the cup next season! Go Stars @DallasStars Dang we were so close yet so far from making it to the finals. We weren’t the better team at all tonight. Wish we had more effort tonight but nonetheless I thought you guys had a good season. We will be back stronger next season. Let’s go win the cup next season! Go Stars

Scott Tyler @ScottJTyler @DallasStars @GoldenKnights Just an awful effort for a do or die game. Very disappointing. Marchment gotta go. And we traded a 1st for Lundquist. Why @DallasStars @GoldenKnights Just an awful effort for a do or die game. Very disappointing. Marchment gotta go. And we traded a 1st for Lundquist. Why

How did Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 6 pan out?

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six

Coming into Game 6, the Vegas Golden Knights began to dominate and had an upper hand over the Dallas Stars starting early in the first period. William Carrier opened the scoring sheet for the Knights, scoring a backhand goal from an assist from Keegan Kolesar at 3:41 of the first period.

William Karlsson made it 2-0 after slotting an assist from Nicolas Roy into the back of the net for a powerplay goal at the 10:25 mark. Four minutes later, Keegan Kolesar scored the third goal for the team and put the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 up before heading into the second period.

In the second, Jonathan Marchessault put the puck past Jake Oettinger for a backhand goal to give the Knights a 4-0 lead before the game moved into the final period. With just 2:06 into the third period, William Karlsson scored his second and fifth goal of the night for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Michael Amadio was the sixth goalscorer for the Knights. Karlsson had two goals and an assist. Amadio, Carrier, Kolesar and Smith all had two points contributions in the contest. Goaltender Adin Hill made 23 saves.

The Vegas Golden Knights secured their first-ever Western Conference title since their inception in the league back in 2018.

They will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final. Game 1 takes place on Saturday in Vegas.

