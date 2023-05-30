On Monday, the Dallas Stars were defeated 0-6 by the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Western Conference final at the American Airlines Center.
Knights' Adin Hill registered his second shutout win in the series. The Vegas Gloden Knights will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final.
After delivering the series' best performance in the previous two games, the Dallas Stars miserably failed to carry on with the same momentum in a pivotal game and went completely blank instead.
It was a disappointing moment for the fans who had high hopes for their team, but unlike the last two games, this time, it was not meant to be celebrated. Soon after the game, Dallas Stars fans took to Twitter to express themselves. One fan said:
"Y’all need to apologize & refund money for that performance tonight. Stealing money while crushing hope."
How did Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 6 pan out?
Coming into Game 6, the Vegas Golden Knights began to dominate and had an upper hand over the Dallas Stars starting early in the first period. William Carrier opened the scoring sheet for the Knights, scoring a backhand goal from an assist from Keegan Kolesar at 3:41 of the first period.
William Karlsson made it 2-0 after slotting an assist from Nicolas Roy into the back of the net for a powerplay goal at the 10:25 mark. Four minutes later, Keegan Kolesar scored the third goal for the team and put the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 up before heading into the second period.
In the second, Jonathan Marchessault put the puck past Jake Oettinger for a backhand goal to give the Knights a 4-0 lead before the game moved into the final period. With just 2:06 into the third period, William Karlsson scored his second and fifth goal of the night for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Michael Amadio was the sixth goalscorer for the Knights. Karlsson had two goals and an assist. Amadio, Carrier, Kolesar and Smith all had two points contributions in the contest. Goaltender Adin Hill made 23 saves.
The Vegas Golden Knights secured their first-ever Western Conference title since their inception in the league back in 2018.
They will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final. Game 1 takes place on Saturday in Vegas.