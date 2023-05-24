Dallas Stars pull Jake Oettinger after giving up 3 goals in six minutes in Game Three

Jake Oettinger has been one of the best goalies in the playoffs thus far, but not tonight. In a pivotal Game Three of the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Stars found themselves in a dire situation.

Already trailing 2-0 in the series against the dominant Vegas Golden Knights, the Stars hoped to turn their fortunes around as they returned home. However, a disastrous first period led to the decision to replace goaltender Jake Oettinger with Scott Wedgewood after surrendering three goals.

Dallas Stars pull Jake Oettinger after a disastrous first period

The Stars' coaching staff faced a tough call after Jake Oettinger had given up two overtime goals in the previous games. The Golden Knights came out with a vengeance in Game Three, scoring just 1:11 into the game as Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net. The early goal set the tone for Vegas, leaving the Stars playing catch-up from the start.

As if the early blow wasn't enough, the Golden Knights continued their assault on the Stars' defense. Ivan Barbashev capitalized on a power play opportunity, extending the lead to 2-0 just minutes later.

The Stars' hopes of a comeback were further dashed when William Carrier scored yet another goal less than a minute afterward, effectively sealing Jake Oettinger's fate.

Head coach Peter Deboer made the difficult decision to replace Jake Oettinger with Scott Wedgewood in an attempt to change the momentum of the game. Wedgewood, known for his agility and ability to make critical saves, was tasked with stemming the tide and providing a spark for the Stars.

Despite the goaltending change, the Stars now face a monumental challenge. The Golden Knights have a remarkable track record, boasting a 43-5 record in playoff games when they score three goals or more, and an impressive streak of 30 consecutive wins under such circumstances. The odds are undeniably stacked against the Stars as they seek to mount a comeback in the series.

For the Dallas Stars, Game Three is going to be a harsh reality check. The goaltending change served as a desperate attempt to shift the momentum. The Stars now find themselves in a deep hole, requiring a remarkable turnaround if they hope to extend the series.

As the series continues, the Stars must regroup and reevaluate their approach. They will need to find a way to break through the Golden Knights' defensive wall and regain their offensive potency. The goaltending situation remains uncertain, adding another layer of intrigue to the Stars' quest for a comeback.

