Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | Nov. 2, 2023

Hockey fans, get ready for an exciting Western Conference showdown as the Dallas Stars (6-1-1) pay a visit to the struggling Edmonton Oilers (2-5-1) on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Stars preview

The Dallas Stars are entering this contest with a strong 6-1-1 record, placing them third in the highly competitive Western Conference.

In their most recent outing, they bounced back from a loss to Toronto by securing a win against Columbus at home. It was their fourth victory in five games, highlighting their impressive early-season performance.

As of Wednesday, the Stars are second in the Central Division, just one point behind the top-seeded Avalanche. They have showcased a solid defensive game, ranking fifth in the league for goals against, with an average of 2.43 goals allowed per night.

However, their power play has room for improvement, standing at 30th in the league with a 9.5% success rate. Meanwhole, their penalty-killing unit is thriving, as they rank second in the league with a 95.5% success rate when shorthanded.

Edmonton Oilers preview

On the flip side, the Oilers have experienced a challenging start to the season, with a 2-5-1 record.

They find themselves 14th in the Western Conference. The Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Calgary in the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium in their most recent game.

Edmonton's offense has been inconsistent, ranking 23rd in the league for goals per game, averaging 2.75 goals per contest. However, their power play has been a bright spot, as they sit comfortably in 10th spot with a success rate of 24.1% with the man advantage.

Defensively, the Oilers have struggled, being 31st in the league for goals against, allowing an average of four goals per game. Their penalty-killing unit is also an area that requires improvement, as they're 28th in the league with a 72.7% success rate when shorthanded.

Dallas Stars projected lines

Forwards

JASON ROBERTSON ROOPE HINTZ JOE PAVELSKI JAMIE BENN WYATT JOHNSTON EVGENII DADONOV MASON MARCHMENT MATT DUCHENE TYLER SEGUIN TY DELLANDREA SAM STEEL CRAIG SMITH

Defenceman

RYAN SUTER MIRO HEISKANEN THOMAS HARLEY JANI HAKANPAA ESA LINDELL NILS LUNDKVIST

Goalies

JAKE OETTINGER SCOTT WEDGEWOOD

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Forwards

CONNOR MCDAVID LEON DRAISAITL WARREN FOEGELE EVANDER KANE RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS ZACH HYMAN DYLAN HOLLOWAY RYAN MCLEOD CONNOR BROWN SAM GAGNER DEREK RYAN VINCENT DESHARNAIS

Defenceman

MATTIAS EKHOLM PHILIP BROBERG DARNELL NURSE CODY CECI BRETT KULAK EVAN BOUCHARD

Goalies

JACK CAMPBELL STUART SKINNER

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers Odds and Predictions

With the Stars (+115) set to face the Oilers (-135) in a game boasting an over/under line of 6.5, anticipation is high.

The Stars come into this matchup fresh off a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames, displaying impressive form. Meanwhile, the Oilers secured a convincing 5-2 win against the Flames, ending a four-game losing streak.

The return of superstar Connor McDavid strengthens the Oilers' position as favorites, fueling expectations for their triumph.