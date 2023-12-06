Dallas Stars vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 6th 2023

The Dallas Stars visit the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 6, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET.

Florida is coming off a 4-3 home loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday, while Dallas faced a 4-0 defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday during its last road game.

Fans who don't want to miss the NHL action can catch the game live on TNT and Max.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers: Game Preview

The Florida Panthers have dazzled in an exceptional season, exhibiting an offense averaging 3.00 goals per game.

Star forwards Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe have led the charge with an impressive 34 goals and 37 assists. At the same time, the offensive depth shines through Matthew Tkachuk, Evan Rodrigues and Anton Lundell, who have contributed 10 goals and 35 assists.

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has played a pivotal role with six goals and six assists from the point, amplifying offensive capabilities.

The defense remains formidable, allowing only 2.54 goals per game and conceding just seven in the last four games.

Gustav Forsling and Niko Mikkola accumulated 4.0 defensive point shares and 81 blocked shots, supported by Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Dmitry Kulikov, who contributed 2.3 defensive point shares.

However, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky faces challenges, maintaining a .912 save percentage, a 2.41 GAA and 4.3 goals saved above average from 490 shots.

Conversely, offensive brilliance has defined the Dallas Stars' season, netting an impressive 3.39 goals per game.

The top two lines, led by Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, showcase a combined 27 goals and 39 assists. Beyond, Wyatt Johnston, Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene have contributed 23 goals and 28 assists.

Defensive support from Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley, with six goals and 16 assists, expands the team's attacking capabilities.

On the defensive end, the Stars stand strong, conceding only 2.83 goals per game.

Esa Lindell and Jani Hakanpaa have contributed 3.0 defensive point shares and 89 blocked shots, while Thomas Harley, Ryan Suter and Nils Lundqvist provide added depth with 2.7 defensive point shares.

Goaltender Jake Oettinger has impressed with a .915 save percentage, a 2.53 GAA and 6.0 goals saved above average from 508 shots.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Stars and Panthers have faced off 50 times, resulting in an overall record of 23-22-3-2 (49%) favoring the Stars. Currently, the Stars are enjoying a 2-game winning streak against the Panthers. Looking back, the most prolonged winning streak the Stars have held over the Panthers lasted for four games, initiating with a 5-2 win on Jan. 30, 1999, and extending until March 29, 2000. With a faceoff win rate of 52%, the Stars claim the 9th spot in the NHL rankings, while the Florida Panthers, with a faceoff win rate of 50%, sit at the 17th position.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers: Odds and Prediction

The Panthers have dominated as the oddsmakers' favorite this season, recording an impressive 11-4 record. In 14 games with odds shorter than -121, the Panthers secured victory in 10 matchups, reflecting a 54.8% chance of winning the upcoming contest.

On the other hand, the Stars emerged victorious in the lone game they played as underdogs this season. Dallas faced odds of +101 or longer once, clinching a win, and the Stars currently carry a 49.8% chance of winning.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Dallas Stars to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Panthers to beat the spread: Yes

