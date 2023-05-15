It’s the best two words in hockey: Game Seven. The Dallas Stars will host the Seattle Kraken on Monday night with the winner advancing to the Western Conference Finals to play the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Stars won their first series in six games against the Minnesota Wild, while the Kraken stunned the Colorado Avalanche in seven games.

Game 7 is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Monday.

How to Watch the Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars

TV: ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

The Seattle Kraken went on the road in Game 7 last series and stunned the Avalanche. They now look to do the same against the Dallas Stars. The Kraken won Game 6 at home 6-3 to keep the series going and have a ton of confidence after that game.

“It’s a Game 7 — I mean, who knows what’s going to happen?” Kraken forward Yanni Gourde said. “But Game 7, we’re giving ourselves a chance, and we’re excited about the challenge and the opportunity to do it one more time and go in and get a win on the road.

"But we’ve got to think about the first two shifts and not look too far ahead. Like I said, Game 7s are big and you can’t let your head get too far ahead of things. You can’t let your thoughts get ahead of you. You just have to focus on the moment.”

Although the Kraken are already 1-0 in Game 7s this playoff series, Dallas Stars head coach, Peter DeBoer is a perfect 6-0 in Game 7s as a head coach in his career. He looks to keep the streak alive.

"Let's hope the streak continues," DeBoer said Sunday. "We'll have meetings, but we've got great experience in that dressing room. Joe Pavelski, Ryan Suter, Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, those guys have played lots of Game 7s in their career and have risen to the occasion on a lot of different teams and at different times.

"They'll drive the bus for our group messaging-wise, and I've got great trust in them. They've been there, they've done that, they know what to do.”

X-Factor: If Dallas is going to advance at home, the Stars will need a good performance from Jake Oettinger.

Oettinger is one of the best goalies in the NHL but in this series, he has struggled. Oettinger has been pulled twice and has allowed three or more goals in four of the six games so far and has allowed four goals twice and five goals once.

Seattle Kraken projected lineup

Kartye-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Wennberg-McCann

Tolvanen-Gourde-Bjorkstrand

Donato-Geekie-Tanev

Dunn-Larsson

Oleksiak-Borgen

Soucy-Schultz

Grubauer

Jones

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Marchment-Domi-Seguin

Benn-Johnston-Dadonov

Glendening-Faksa-Dellandrea

Suter-Heiskanen

Lindell-Hakanpaa

Harley-Hanley

Oettinger

Wedgewood

Kraken vs Stars prediction

The Dallas Stars are back at home where they went 22-10-9 at home this season. The Seattle Kraken went 26-11-4 on the road, which makes this a very interesting match.

Yet, Oettinger has been solid at home this season, and usually after a bad game, he rebounds nicely which is what I expect here. I expect Oettinger to limit the chances and the Stars' big players to step up to get the win on home ice and advance.

Stars 4, Kraken 1

