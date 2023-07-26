David Krejci retirement: 5 players Bruins should target to center corps

David Krejci returned to the NHL last season and re-signed with the Boston Bruins.

After Krejci registered 56 points last year, he helped Boston get the best record in NHL history. Unfortunately, the Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs and the future of Krejci was uncertain.

On Tuesday, Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement from the NHL and now all signs point to Krejci doing the same. If Krejci does retire, here are five players the Bruins should look at getting to add center depth.

#1, Nolan Patrick

Nolan Patrick entered the NHL with a ton of expectations as he was drafted second overall in 2017 by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Yet, due to injuries, Patrick has struggled to stay healthy and his NHL career has been limited. In four years he has played just 222 games but has just 77 points.

Patrick has yet to be signed and would come cheap and could be a nice rebound player for Boston to target and take a flier on him.

#2, Colin White

Colin White, similar to Nolan Patrick, would be a cheap buy-low player to take a flier on.

White was bought out by the Ottawa Senators last year and signed a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers. Last season, White recorded 15 points in 68 games and although he is more of a fourth or third-line center, at this point, Boston needs centers to help replace Bergeron and Krejci.

#3, Jonathan Toews

Jonathan Toews remains a free agent

Jonathan Toews could very well retire from the NHL but if he opts to play next season, the Boston Bruins should look to sign the longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain.

Toews is likely the best center available in free agency and likely wouldn't be too expensive. Last season, he had just 31 points in 53 games but he still can play at a high level and would be a nice second-line center for Boston.

#4, Paul Stastny

Paul Stastny and Jonathan Toews are likely the best free-agent centers available, but both may retire from the NHL.

Stastny played last season with the Carolina Hurricanes and recorded 22 points in 73 games and the year before with Winnipeg Jets recorded 45 points in 71 games.

At this point in his career, Stastny is likely a third-line center and wouldn't be too expensive which makes sense for Boston to sign.

#5, J.T. Miller

If the Boston Bruins opt to go the trade route, the best center likely available in trade is J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks.

Miller recorded 82 points in 81 games and before that recorded 99 points in 80 games. He is a legitimate first-line center in the NHL and although he likely would cost a lot, Vancouver has been trying to move Miller for quite some time.

