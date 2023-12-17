Did Breckie Hill court Connor Bedard? Looking at Tiktok star's Blackhawks fandom

Breckie Hill is a prominent figure on TikTok with three million followers. She made headlines with her courtship of hockey sensation Connor Bedard on October 14. The TikTok celebrity, known for her boldness, took her Blackhawks fandom to a new level by sharing multiple pictures of herself donning a Blackhawks shirt.

Hill's playful caption on one of the photos, where she referred to herself as Bedard's "future hockey wife," caught the attention of fans and followers.

Breckie Hill's future hockey wife statement

In this intriguing move, Hill showcased her support for Bedard, who is currently in his rookie campaign and gaining admiration for his on-ice performance. The photos featured Hill wearing a Jonathan Toews jersey with the captain patch, a choice that might have been intended to tease Bedard.

The choice of the Blackhawks shirt and the caption seems to be a lighthearted attempt to capture Bedard's attention and playfully create a sense of rivalry.

Amid Bedard's impressive performances on the ice, Hill's social media posts garnered attention, prompting fans to wonder if the TikTok star's efforts would catch the rookie's eye. Hill, seemingly undeterred, expressed her support for Bedard during a recent game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Blackhawks.

So far, Bedard hasn't publicly responded to Hill's playful advances.

A look at Connor Bedard's NHL rookie season

Connor Bedard is having an exceptional season, particularly for a rookie. A notable measure of his success is that he joins the ranks of elite NHL players such as Sidney Crosby and Auston Matthews. Bedard is one of only three players with ten or more goals and 15 or more takeaways in even-strength play.

He has 12 goals (ranking 30th in the NHL) and 24 takeaways (18th in the NHL). For comparison, Crosby has 17 goals (tied for fourth) and 26 takeaways (tied for 10th), while Matthews boasts 21 goals (tied for first) and 28 takeaways (tied for fourth).

Bedard's impressive performance extends beyond these statistics. He has broken and surpassed various notable records this season. For instance, he has set a Blackhawks rookie record with a 10-game road-point streak. He is also on the verge of tying Matthews' rookie record with one more game.

Overall, Bedard has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with, competing at the highest level with some of the NHL's best players.