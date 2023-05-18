Did Carolina Hurricanes win a Stanley Cup? A look into 'The Canes' playoff history

The Carolina Hurricanes have hoisted the Stanley Cup once since being relocated to North Carolina in 1997.

The Hurricanes have been into the Stanley Cup Finals twice. The first time they came close to lifting the cup, was during the 2002 finals, where they were overthrown by the Detroit Red Wings in Game 5.

Four years later, they were successful, earning the state of North Carolina its first-ever Stanley Cup.

In 2006, the Carolina Hurricanes clinched the Southeast Division title and were up against the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs. They beat the Canadiens in six games to advance into Round 2.

In Round 2, the Hurricanes were up against the New Jersey Devils. They dominated the series and eliminated the Devils in Game 5. In the Conference Finals, Carolina edged past the Buffalo Sabres in seven games to move into the Stanley Cup Finals.

The 2006 Stanley Cup Finals were played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers. The Hurricanes won the series 4-3 to get their name to inscribe their name on the coveted Stanley Cup nameplate.

In 2023, the Hurricanes qualified for the playoffs for the 10th time, since being moved to Raleigh.

The Carolina Hurricanes' dominant playoff run

The Hurricanes were up against the New York Islanders in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. They dominated the series and ousted the Islanders in six games.

In Round 2, they were up against the New Jersey Devils. The Hurricanes carried on with the same momentum from the first-round victory and eliminated the New Jersey Devils in Game 5.

Their success can be attributed to their dynamic offense, led by Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas, who have consistently produced points.

A pleasant surprise has been the elevated play of Jordan Martinook, who has emerged as a nearly point-per-game player during the playoffs. While goaltending has been in question, the Hurricanes have showcased their depth and talent thus far.

Carolina will host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh on Thursday (May 18).

