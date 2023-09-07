Did Michael Del Zotto's friendship with Meghan Markle cause her to split with ex-husband Trevor Engleson?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is currently enjoying her life with her husband Prince Harry. However, her romantic journey before her marriage was the subject of intense speculation in 2016.

Markle was previously married to American actor and producer Trevor Engelson. Their wedding took place in September 2011, yet their marital journey was short-lived, ending in divorce in August 2013.

In April 2013, a few months before her divorce, Meghan shared photographs of her meetings with Canadian ice hockey player Michael Del Zotto on social media. She also expressed admiration for him, sparking speculation about their relationship, particularly given her marriage to Trevor Engelson at the time.

Meghan's shared photograph

Michael Del Zotto, then playing for the New York Rangers, claimed that he had been introduced to Meghan through her co-star, Rick Hoffman, on the TV series "Suits." He vehemently denied any romantic involvement and refuted any suggestion that their friendship had played a role in Meghan's subsequent divorce from Trevor.

Only a month after Meghan's public association with Michael, her marriage to Trevor Engelson came to an end. When questioned about Meghan's friendship with Del Zotto in 2016, Trevor offered a succinct response, indicating his reluctance to discuss the matter.

A spokesperson for Meghan said her friendship with Del Zotto had "absolutely nothing" to do with the breakdown of her marriage.

“In fact, she was never alone with him and Mr Del Zotto had absolutely nothing to do with the end of her marriage,” they were quoted as saying by the Sun.

Michael Del Zotto announced his retirement from the NHL

Michael Del Zotto, drafted 20th overall by the New York Rangers in 2008, had a promising start in the NHL. He became the youngest defenseman in Rangers history to play on an opening night during his debut season. He ended up recording 37 points in 80 games.

However, his career saw highs and lows, with stints in the minors and multiple team changes. His offensive prowess dwindled, leading to his retirement from the NHL after failing to secure a contract for the upcoming season.