Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live streaming options, how and where to watch NHL live on TV, channel list, and more

The Edmonton Oilers will seek to build upon their already impressive win record as they prepare to face off against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

The Oilers will host the Sharks at Rogers Place on Thursday, April 13. The puck drop for the game is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Hockey fans in the Edmonton and San Jose areas can catch live broadcasts of the game on SN360 and SNW, as well as on NBCSCA, which are regional networks that cater to these areas.

If you're not located in these regions, don't worry - you can still catch all the action on the ESPN+ network. However, you'll need to sign up for a subscription plan to access the live broadcast.

The Edmonton Oilers, led by their dynamic offense and strong defensive play, will be looking to dominate the Sharks and continue their winning streak. Meanwhile, the Sharks, who have been struggling in recent games, will be hoping to pull off an upset and turn their fortunes around.

It promises to be a thrilling game as these two teams battle it out on the ice. Make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks:Preview

Fans are looking forward to an exciting matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The Oilers are riding high after a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche, and they'll be looking to build on their impressive 49-23-9 overall record and 18-6-1 record in Pacific Division games. Edmonton have been dominant, scoring at least three goals in their games this season and boasting a formidable 46-9-6 record in those games.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have struggled this season with a 22-42-16 overall record and a 4-13-8 record against Pacific Division opponents. They'll be looking to turn their fortunes around and pick up a much-needed win. The Sharks have shown resilience in close games, going 7-7-10 in games decided by a single goal.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this season, with the Oilers winning 7-1 in their previous encounter. As always, the Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl will be the players to watch, with 37 goals and 66 assists and 7 goals and 12 assists, respectively over the past 10 games. On the Sharks' side, Erik Karlsson, with 25 goals and 75 assists, and Noah Gregor, with 5 goals and 4 assists in the last 10 games, will be looking to make an impact.

The Oilers are on an impressive 9-0-1 run in their last 10 games, averaging 4.1 goals and giving up just 1.9 goals per game. In contrast, the Sharks have struggled, going 3-6-1 in their last 10 games and averaging 2.8 goals while giving up 4 goals per game.

Poll : 0 votes