Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 6, 2023

The 2023-24 NHL season continues on Monday, Nov. 6, as the 2-7-1 Edmonton Oilers go head-to-head with the 8-2-1 Vancouver Canucks in a Pacific Division showdown at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. The game is set to kick off at 10 p.m. ET. and the fans can catch the action on ESPN+, TVA and RSN.

This matchup marks the third meeting between these teams this season, with the Canucks claiming victory in their previous two encounters, 8-1 and 4-3.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Monday, Nov 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

Broadcast: ESPN+, TVA and RSN

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: ESPN Radio, SN 650, 630 CHED

The Edmonton Oilers are mired in a persistent struggle

The Edmonton Oilers have been a considerable source of disappointment in the ongoing season. In their game on Friday, the Oilers succumbed to a 5-2 loss against the Nashville Predators, despite outshooting their opponents 35-34 and capitalizing on two of their three power-play opportunities.

However, Edmonton's defensive woes persist, as they currently rank 30th in the NHL, conceding an average of 4.10 goals per game, and possess the league's fifth-worst penalty-killing percentage at 71.8%.

In the last game, Jack Campbell guarded the net and allowed five goals on 34 shots, bringing his season record to 1-4-0 with a 4.5 goals-against average (GAA) and a .873 save percentage. Stuart Skinner, with a record of 1-3-1, sports a 3.62 GAA and a .861 save percentage.

The Oilers have yet to announce their starting goaltender for the forthcoming matchup against Vancouver, creating uncertainty as both Campbell and Skinner have faced significant challenges in their performances.

Injuries have hit the Edmonton Oilers, with M Janmark labeled as day-to-day due to a shoulder injury, and R. Fanti sidelined on the injured reserve with a hip injury.

The Canucks have their sights set on securing their fourth consecutive win

The Vancouver Canucks have emerged as one of the most delightful surprises in the early stages of the 2023-24 NHL season. They are currently riding a three-game winning streak, with their latest triumph being an impressive 2-0 home victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Pius Suter and Elias Pettersson both found the back of the net in the second period to propel the Canucks to victory. Pettersson, in particular, has been outstanding, notching his sixth goal of the season and leading the Canucks with 20 points in his first 11 games of the 2023-24 season.

Vancouver currently tops the NHL in goals per game, averaging 4.36, while also boasting a strong defensive record, surrendering only 2.00 goals per contest, which ties them for second-best in the league.

In goal, Thatcher Demko secured his second shutout of the season with 27 saves in the recent match. He now holds a stellar 6-2-0 record, with an impressive 1.56 GAA and a remarkable .947 save percentage.

In contrast, Casey DeSmith maintains a 2-0-1 record with a 3.07 GAA and a .914 save percentage. It is expected that Demko will once again take his place between the pipes in the upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Canucks are currently contending with injuries as G.Brisebois is out with an upper-body injury, placed on long-term injured reserve, while T. Blueger is sidelined on a week-to-week basis with a leg injury, and T. Poolman is also out with a head injury and placed on injured reserve.