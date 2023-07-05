Exploring the Top 5 American NHL players and their influence in the field of hockey

The NHL has produced some of the greatest American players to ever skate the ice. Although Canadians primarily dominate hockey, the situation has changed in recent years with many international players competing to be the best players in the sport - and American players are among them.

For a long time, these outstanding players will be remembered for their offensive and defensive abilities, influence, and competitiveness brought to the sport.

Here are the top five best American NHL players:

#5 - Pat LaFontaine

Toronto Maple Leafs v Buffalo Sabres

Pat LaFontaine is fifth on the list. He is regarded as one of the best American-born players ever to play in the NHL. He was well-known for his outstanding skills and speed.

LaFontaine was a 16-year NHL veteran who played for the New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and New York Rangers. He appeared in 865 games and scored 1,013 points (468 goals and 545 assists).

However, LaFontaine never won a Stanley Cup, but he's unquestionably one of the best American-born National Hockey League players of all time.

#4 - Chris Chelios

New Jersey Devils v Detroit Red Wings

Chris Chelios is ranked fourth on the list. When on the ice, he was known for his great mentality, which used to inspire his teammates to win every game. Chelios has also played the most seasons in the league at 27.

He played for the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, EHL Biel, and Atlanta Thrashers. In his career, Chelios won the Stanley Cup three times, once with the Canadiens (1986) and twice with the Red Wings (2002, 2008). He is the best American-born defenseman with three Norris Trophies.

#3 - Brett Hull

Red Wings v Maple Leafs

At number three on the list is Brett Hull, who was regarded as one of the best forwards of his era. His shooting abilities were unique and he was dubbed the "sniper."

He won the Stanley Cup twice, with the Dallas Stars (1999) and the Detroit Red Wings (2002). He spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Blues.

Brett Hull played 1,269 games in NHL over a 20-year career, tallying 741 goals and 650 assists. Hull is also the leading American goal scorer in the NHL. He won the Hart Trophy once in 1991.

#2 - Mike Modano

Dallas Stars v Los Angeles Kings

Number two on the list is Mike Modano, also known as the "Superman on Ice." During the late 1990s, Modano set a high standard for American-born players. He was a complete player with skills, abilities, and techniques that were entertaining to watch back then.

Modano spent his entire career in the National Hockey League, with the Minnesota North Stars and the Dallas Stars, in a career spanning over 20 years. He won the Stanley Cup once in 1999 and is notably the American-born player with the most goals (571) and points (1,374).

#1 - Patrick Kane

Vegas Golden Knights v Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane is arguably the greatest American-born player in National Hockey League history. Kane is a complete player with the skill set and is arguably the league's best wrist-shot goal scorer.

He is a future hockey Hall of Famer and his name will arguably go down as the greatest player to ever wear a Chicago Blackhawks jersey.

Kane played a key role in the Blackhawks winning the Stanley Cup three times in five years. He is the NHL's all-time second-leading American-born goal scorer with 1,237 points (451 goals, 786 assists).

Kane is currently playing for the New York Rangers.

Poll : 0 votes