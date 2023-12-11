Fantasy Hockey 2023/24: 5 players you should consider avoiding for your fantasy team feat. Blake Wheeler | Week 10

Fantasy hockey is set for its 10th week as managers have a good idea of if their team has what it takes to make the playoffs.

If your team is struggling, looking at the waiver wire or making a trade to improve your roster is key. However, picking the right players is crucial for your team, and so is knowing what players not to.

Here are five players managers should avoid on your team.

Players to avoid in NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 10

#1. Blake Wheeler, New York Rangers

Blake Wheeler signed a one-year deal with the New York Rangers this offseason and the hope was he would add some depth scoring.

However, through 26 games, Wheeler has only recorded six points, and at this point isn't worth having on your fantasy roster. The right winger hasn't recorded a point in eight straight games, while also being a -3 on the season.

Wheeler also isn't getting many hits or penalty minutes, so he isn't helping you with the secondary stats, so he's no longer worth a fantasy roster spot.

#2. Jeff Carter, Pittsburgh Penguins

Jeff Carter has just two points

Jeff Carter used to be one of the best players in the NHL, but at 38 years old, he has struggled this season.

Carter has played in 20 games this season and has recorded just one goal and one assist. He has just one point in the past five games and isn't getting a ton of ice time, as he's struggling to keep up with his speed. At this point, Carter is no longer a viable fantasy option.

#3. Radek Faksa, Dallas Stars

Radek Faksa has four points this season

Radek Faksa is now on the fourth line with the Dallas Stars and has struggled offensively this season and isn't worth having on your fantasy hockey team.

Faksa has skated in 22 games and has recorded just four points this season. Although he has recorded two points in the past five games, he's also been a -1 during that time.

He also isn't contributing many hits or penalty minutes, which makes him someone you shouldn't have on your fantasy roster.

#4. Tyson Jost, Buffalo Sabres

Tyson Jost has one point in the last five games

The Buffalo Sabres have had a disappointing season, and Tyson Jost is among the players who haven't lived up to expectations.

Jost has played in 23 games and has just four points, including just one point in his past five games. He's also now playing around 10 minutes per game, so isn't getting much ice time to impact your fantasy team.

#5. Barclay Goodrow, New York Rangers

Barclay Goodrow hasn't recorded a point in the past six games

Barclay Goodrow was a key member of the Tampa Bay Lightning winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. After having success there, he signed a big contract with the New York Rangers and has struggled to produce offensively.

Goodrow has just three points in 24 games and is now on the fourth-line. Hence, he isn't getting much time to turn his season around.