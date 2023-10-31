Fantasy Hockey goalie rankings 2023: Best and worst picks for your team in Week 4

Fantasy hockey is in its fourth week and goaltending is arguably the most important position for your team to have success.

Knowing what goalies to play each week or what goalies to avoid is crucial, especially if you don't have a top goalie with whom you are comfortable starting every game they play.

Let's take a look at some of the best and worst goalies for your fantasy hockey team.

Best fantasy hockey goalie for Week 4

#1, Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll has taken over as the Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie. Woll has been solid this season, as he's 3-1 with a 1.33 GAA and a.961 SV% this season. He's been phenomenal and has done this against some solid offensive teams.

Toronto also gets three games this week, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, so Woll will get plenty of chances to have a big week.

#2, Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger remains one of the best goalies

Jake Oettinger entered this season as one of the top goalies in the NHL and he has backed that up to begin the season.

Oettinger is 4-0-1 with a 1.74 GAA and a.940 SV% and would be the frontrunner for the Vezina right now. Oettinger did pick up the win on Monday night, while the Dallas Stars will also play on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, meaning Oettinger should get three starts this week.

Worst goalies for fantasy hockey Week 4

#1, Mackenzie Blackwood, San Jose Sharks

Mackenzie Blackwood has struggled this season

The San Jose Sharks were expected to be one of the worst teams this season, so fading goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was a good strategy and has continued to pay off.

Blackwood is currently 0-5-1 with a 3.83 GAA and a.907 SV%, as he and the Sharks have been terrible this season.

Currently, Blackwood is sharing the net with Kaapo Kahkonen, so continue to avoid both Sharks goalies.

#2, Devon Levi, Buffalo Sabres

Devon Levi has struggled

Devon Levi entered this season with a ton of hype, as many thought he would be a top-10 or top-15 goalie in the NHL this season with the Buffalo Sabres.

Unfortunately, Levi has struggled early on, and given he's a rookie, he's no longer getting a ton of starts. Levi is 1-3 with a 3.26 GAA and a.892 SV%, which are worrying stats.