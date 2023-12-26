Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 27th 2023

The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5) will play host to the Florida Panthers (19-12-2) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on BSFL, BSSUN and ESPN+.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview

Tampa Bay enters the contest with a three-game win streak, aiming to extend its success. In Atlantic Division play, the Lightning hold a 3-2-3 record, contributing to their overall record of 17-13-5. The team has shown offensive capability with 118 goals scored, but they have allowed 120 goals, resulting in a -2 scoring differential.

On the other side, the Florida Panthers boast a 19-12-2 record overall, including a solid 4-1-2 performance in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers have been particularly effective in games where their opponents serve more penalty minutes, boasting a 7-3-1 record in such situations.

Notably, the matchup showcases some of the league's top offensive talents. For the Lightning, Nikita Kucherov leads with 23 goals and 34 assists, while Victor Hedman has been a playmaking force with eight assists in the past 10 games.

On the Panthers' side, Sam Reinhart has recorded 19 goals and 21 assists, Aleksander Barkov has contributed 11 goals and 21 assists, and Carter Verhaeghe has posted six goals and four assists in the past 10 games.

Examining their recent performances, the Lightning have been on an impressive 7-3-0 run, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists per game while allowing 2.5 goals. The Panthers, with a 5-5-0 record in their past 10 games, have averaged 2.7 goals and 4.8 assists, allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Panthers vs Lightning: Head to Head

Over 110 games played, the teams have maintained an average of 6.3 goals per match. The Tampa Bay Lightning have secured 68 victories against the Florida Panthers, while the Panthers have won 42 games in this head-to-head rivalry. The teams have also engaged in overtime battles, with the Lightning securing 6 wins and 7 losses, while the Panthers have 7 wins and 6 losses. Additionally, in shootouts, the Lightning have clinched 9 victories to the Panthers' 5. The average number of goals per match favors the Lightning at 3.4, while the Panthers maintain an average of 2.9 goals per game.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Prediction

The Tampa Bay Lightning, are favorites (-123) and are anticipated to secure a victory in their upcoming clash against the Florida Panthers (+104).

The Lightning have recently triumphed in a shootout against the Washington Capitals. The over/under is set at 6.5.

Panthers vs Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Lightning to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Lightning to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to score: Yes.