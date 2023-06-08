Create

Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 3: Preview, lines, predictions, where and how to watch - 2023 Stanley Cup Final

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jun 08, 2023 13:34 GMT
2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Two
Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 3 Stanley Cup Preview

The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals heads to Florida as the Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 on Thursday.

Vegas won both games at home to lead 2-0 in the series and are two games away from winning the Stanley Cup. Game 3 goes down on Thursday at 8 pm ET.

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SN, TVAS

The Florida Panthers swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals and had a ton of time off. However, the rest seemingly impacted them, as they lost both games in Vegas, including a blowout in Game 2.

Panthers star Sergei Bobrovsky has struggled at the net, but Florida is confident heading into Game 3.

"Boston is a good example," Panthers center Aleksander Barkov said. "We were down. We found a way. We started playing a little better, and we found a way to come back and get out of there. So same thing here. We've just got to work a little harder. We've got to work a little smarter in the ways to win games."

Vegas, meanwhile, is looking forward to hitting the road, as forward Jonatha Marchessault said:

"I love the road, to be honest, where all the guys are together, having team dinners, playing cards all together, hanging out. We have such good team chemistry this year that we have a lot of fun. There's no dull moment with that group of guys."

X-Factor: For the second straight game, the X-Factor is Sergei Bobrovsky or Alex Lyon, as the Panthers haven't announced their starting goaltender.

Whoever starts for Florida needs to be much better, as Vegas has been able to score plenty of goals by creating traffic in front of the net. The Panthers need to allow Bobrovsky to see the shots coming so that he can get back to his usual self.

Florida Panthers projected lines

  • Verhaeghe-Barkov-Duclair
  • Cousins-Bennett-Tkachuk
  • Luostarinen-Lundell-Reinhart
  • Lomberg-E. Staal-White
  • Forsling-Ekblad
  • M. Staal-Montour
  • Mahura-Gudas
  • Bobrovsky
  • Lyon

Vegas Golden Knights projected lines

  • Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault
  • Howden-Stephenson-Stone
  • Smith-Karlsson-Roy
  • Carrier-Blueger-Kolesar
  • Matinez-Pietrangelo
  • McNabb-Theodore
  • Hauge-Whitecloud
  • Hill
  • Quick

Panthers vs Knights Game 3 prediction

Game 3 is pretty much a must-win for Florida, as they cannot go down 3-0 in the series. The Panthers are back at home, which should benefit them, but the goaltending has been a problem, which is a major concern.

Adin Hill has been solid at the net for Vegas, but the Florida Panthers need to get traffic in front of him and under his skin. If the Panthers can do that and stay out of the box, they should get a much-needed Game 3 win.

Prediction: Florida 4-2 Vegas

