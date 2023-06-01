Florida Panthers watch party: All the details you need to know ahead of Stanley Cup Finals

The Florida Panthers have surprised many to advance to the Stanley Cup Final and will play the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Stanley Cup Final begins on Saturday night in Vegas and Florida will be hosting watch parties while the Panthers are on the road.

With the Cup Final approaching, here is everything you need to know for the Panthers watch party.

Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final watch party details

The Florida Panthers will be using their arena (FLA Live Arena) for watch parties throughout the Stanley Cup Final.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for an 8 p.m. scheduled puck drop.

The Florida Panthers watch parties will include beer samplings for fans aged 21+, custom t-shirt giveaways, games, drink specials, and more. General admission tickets are $10 and include parking, with all proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation.

There will also be discounted food and drink options available and Pantherland will be open for fans.

Tickets to the watch parties need to be purchased ahead of time.

Although Florida will be on the road to begin the Cup Final, the Panthers are excited to be playing in the Cup Finals.

"There's an excitement now," head coach Paul Maurice said. "They're looking forward to getting on the road and to just get going. They've kind of been here for a while now. The ice was good today and two days ago. They're enthusiastic about being out there, lots of jump."

Matthew Tkachuk, meanwhile, has become the face of the Florida Panthers. After playing for the Calgary Flames last season, he says the fans in Florida have been incredible.

"It's been crazy. It's been a great change lifestyle-wise and living-wise. I so enjoyed my time in Calgary, and we obviously had a great group of guys up there. So many great memories. But coming down here, it's really been truly amazing.

"I wouldn't say I'm truly surprised about that or how it's been on the ice, but it's just been such a great fit. I knew it was going to be great, but I didn't think it was going to be as great as it is now. It's been awesome. Just being on a new team. Helping to grow the game here. A new team, a new environment, a great city to live and play in. It's all been awesome."

Currently, Florida hasn't announced any other watch parties past Game 2 as the series could end in four games. But, should the series go back to Vegas for Game 5, a watch party will likely take place.

