Funniest Fantasy Hockey team names for 2023

The 2023-24 NHL season is just less than two weeks away and the time has come for fans to prepare themselves for Fantasy Hockey. This has become an immensely popular game among enthusiasts, allowing them to compete and showcase their managerial skills in a virtual arena.
Fantasy hockey is a great platform for fans to immerse themselves in the world of ice hockey. It allows them to go beyond being just spectators and actively participate in the game by building and managing their own teams.
What makes fantasy hockey particularly captivating is the strong sense of camaraderie and competition it fosters among its participants. Friends, coworkers, and even strangers can join the leagues together and engage in friendly banter and spirited debates.
Each season, participants enter the fantasy competition with strange and funny names. On that note, here are some funny hockey names for 2023 that you might like to name your fantasy team.
NHL 2023-24 funny fantasy hockey names explored
Here are some names that could be of interest for the 2023 season:
- Nashville Threadators
- Mason What'sAppleton
- I was saying Budaj
- HBO Max Domi
- Hall, Taylor Swift
- Baylan Stoll
- Roman Patrick Kanes
- LA Hilary Knight
- Jimmy and Jey Ville Husso
- Kevin Owens Power
- Eichel Jack Metalhead
- Grand Admiral Thrune
- Sabine Schenn
- Rockpool Dale Hunter
- Connor McBedard
- UFCeci
- The Family Madri-Gallant
- Josh Hu-Yang
- Rhea Mike Ridley
- The Ultimate Orr-ier
- Eternal Spencer Knight
- Shot Deflect-O-Bot
- TarecHossa
- Erik Brannstrom Bronzebeard
- Bianca Benoit Allaire
- Paul Zach Hyman
- Evander Kane-an Jarrus
- Ahsoka Milano
- GET TO DA PROPP-A
- May Day May Day
