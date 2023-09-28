Funniest Fantasy Hockey team names for 2023

The 2023-24 NHL season is just less than two weeks away and the time has come for fans to prepare themselves for Fantasy Hockey. This has become an immensely popular game among enthusiasts, allowing them to compete and showcase their managerial skills in a virtual arena.

Fantasy hockey is a great platform for fans to immerse themselves in the world of ice hockey. It allows them to go beyond being just spectators and actively participate in the game by building and managing their own teams.

What makes fantasy hockey particularly captivating is the strong sense of camaraderie and competition it fosters among its participants. Friends, coworkers, and even strangers can join the leagues together and engage in friendly banter and spirited debates.

Also Read: How do you win at fantasy hockey? 5 crucial tips and strategies to improve your fantasy odds

Each season, participants enter the fantasy competition with strange and funny names. On that note, here are some funny hockey names for 2023 that you might like to name your fantasy team.

NHL 2023-24 funny fantasy hockey names explored

Here are some names that could be of interest for the 2023 season:

Nashville Threadators

Mason What'sAppleton

I was saying Budaj

HBO Max Domi

Hall, Taylor Swift

Baylan Stoll

Roman Patrick Kanes

LA Hilary Knight

Jimmy and Jey Ville Husso

Kevin Owens Power

Eichel Jack Metalhead

Grand Admiral Thrune

Sabine Schenn

Rockpool Dale Hunter

Connor McBedard

UFCeci

The Family Madri-Gallant

Josh Hu-Yang

Rhea Mike Ridley

The Ultimate Orr-ier

Eternal Spencer Knight

Shot Deflect-O-Bot

TarecHossa

Erik Brannstrom Bronzebeard

Bianca Benoit Allaire

Paul Zach Hyman

Evander Kane-an Jarrus

Ahsoka Milano

GET TO DA PROPP-A

May Day May Day

Also Read: Best Fantasy Hockey Team Name Ideas For 2023