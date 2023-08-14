"Great for hockey, bad for us": Wayne Gretzky's trade to LA Kings had dire effects on his Oilers teammates

It was a fateful day in August, 1988 when Wayne Gretzky, often referred to as the "Great One," was traded to the Los Angeles Kings. This trade, while shocking and unexpected, had far-reaching consequences that would reshape the landscape of the National Hockey League (NHL).

In a conversation on the NHL Network, former NHL player and then Oilers teammate Grant Fuhr provided a unique perspective as someone who experienced the repercussions of that monumental trade firsthand.

Recalling the momentous occasion, Fuhr shared he was at Bob Cole's golf tournament in St. John's, Newfoundland when news of the trade began to circulate. The enormity of the trade was perceivable.

Fuhr said:

"I think like everybody. I mean, I was out at Bob Cole's golf tournament in St. John's, Newfoundland. Nobody ever expected Wayne to get traded. I think that's that was the one big thing."

Fuhr acknowledged the team undoubtedly suffered a blow as they lost a player of Gretzky's caliber. The departure of the superstar disrupted the team's dynamic and, to a certain extent, signified the end of an era for the Oilers, who had enjoyed a period of unrivaled success with Gretzky leading the charge.

He said:

"And it kind of set everybody back a little bit. And once you realize that Wayne was going to be traded, we all knew that we weren't destined to be in Edmonton for that much longer."

Fuhr admitted the Wayne Gretzky trade was perhaps for the greater good

Fuhr also emphasized the broader implications of Wayne Gretzky's move. He noted that while the trade may have been detrimental to the Oilers' immediate prospects, it marked the beginning of a new chapter for the NHL.

The impact was felt beyond the ice rinks of Canada, as Gretzky's presence in Los Angeles galvanized interest in non-traditional hockey markets.

Fuhr said:

"Bad for us as a team. I think the bad thing is we kind of lost out as a team, but at the same time it's been great."

As Fuhr pointed out, the long-term effects of Wayne Gretzky's trade were, in fact, beneficial for hockey. The NHL's expansion into Sunbelt markets and its growing global reach can be traced back to this watershed moment. He said:

"You've got all the Sunbelt markets now. You see the game growing. So in the long run it's been good for hockey."

The trade that saw Wayne Gretzky leave the Edmonton Oilers for the Los Angeles Kings was a pivotal juncture that redefined the NHL's trajectory.