Game 5 of the AHL's Conference Finals between the Hershey Bears and Rochester Americans goes down on Wednesday. The winner of the series faces the winner of the Coachella Valey Firebirds versus Milwaukee Admirals.

The Americans won the first game 5-1 but have since lost three games in a row and are now on the brink of elimination.

Game 5 goes down on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch Hershey Bears vs Rochester Americans

Every AHL game, including the Calder Cup playoffs, can be seen live on AHLTV at watchtheahl.com.

Hershey is looking to advance to another Calder Cup Final on Wednesday night as the Washington Capitals affiliate is the longest-running AHL team (it has operated in Hershey since the 193-39 season).

Rochester, meanwhile, is the affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres, and although they are on the road, for Game 5, Rochester still has confidence they can win three in a row and win this series.

“Our guys have a lot of belief that we’ve answered the bell when in tough moments, and we’re going to need to do so again here,” Americans head coach Seth Appert said.

"There’s a reason we practice so hard. There’s a reason that we put so much time in. Because in big moments, and pressure-packed situations, you rely on your training. And you have confidence from your preparation and from your training that allows you to be steady.”

Although the Rochester Americans have a tough challenge in facing the Hershey Bears who was the best team in the Eastern Conference, Rochester believes if everyone plays to their ability they can win this game and this series.

“It can’t just be Michael Mersch, Ethan Prow if he’s back in, and Sean Malone,” Appert added. “We need Jiri Kulich to do that. We need Isak Rosen to do that. We need Tyson Kozak to do that. Anybody it is, on the ice, we need them to be the best version of themselves.”

X-Factor: Malcolm Subban is the starting goaltender for the Rochester Americans and if Rochester is going to advance, he is going to have to be even better than he has been. He currently has a 2.82 GAA and a .910 SV% but Hershey's offense is one of the best in the AHL so Subban will likely need to allow only a goal or two if the Americans are going to win.

Americans vs Bears prediction

The Hershey Bears were the best team in the AHL's Eastern Conference for a reason as they have a potent offense and a great goalie in Hunter Shepard. As well, Hershey is back at home where they are excellent this season and are motivated to get a bit of a break before the Cup Finals.

I expect the Bears to get an early goal and ride that momentum all the way to a win as the Americans haven't played well this series and are struggling to get chances.

Hershey Bears 3, Rochester Americans 1

