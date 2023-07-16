Highest scoring NHL game: A look back at league's most famous shootouts

In the fast-paced and unpredictable NHL, high-scoring games can provide exhilarating entertainment for fans.

The league has had its fair share of goal-scoring frenzies over the years, with teams combining for remarkable totals that defy defensive conventions.

Five highest-scoring NHL games

#1 January 1, 1920: Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto St. Patricks - 21 goals (Canadiens 14-7 St. Patricks)

In the early days of the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto St. Patricks engaged in a historic battle that set the bar high for goal-scoring feats.

The Canadiens emerged victorious with a commanding 14-7 triumph, producing an astounding total of 21 goals. The game remains the highest-scoring NHL contest to date, a testament to the offensive firepower showcased during the league's formative years.

#2 December 11, 1985: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers - 21 goals (Oilers 12-9 Blackhawks)

The 1980s Edmonton Oilers were renowned for their potent offensive prowess, and their clash with the Chicago Blackhawks exemplified their goalscoring power.

In a thrilling encounter, the Oilers prevailed 12-9, matching the 21-goal total set decades earlier. This high-scoring spectacle further solidified the Oilers' reputation as an offensive force to be reckoned with.

#3 January 4, 1984: Edmonton Oilers vs Minnesota North Stars - 20 goals (Oilers 12-8 North Stars)

Continuing their trend of high-scoring games, the Oilers were engaged in another offensive display, this time against the Minnesota North Stars.

With a final score of 12-8 in favor of the Oilers, the matchup demonstrated their ability to overpower opposing defenses and light up the scoreboard. The game concluded with an impressive total of 20 goals.

#4 January 8, 1986: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Edmonton Oilers - 20 goals (Maple Leafs 11-9 Oilers)

In a captivating encounter that captured the attention of hockey fans, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Oilers engaged in a goal-scoring extravaganza.

With both teams showcasing their offensive skills, the Maple Leafs emerged victorious with an 11-9 triumph. The contest witnessed a combined total of 20 goals, leaving fans on the edges of their seats.

#5 December 19, 1918: Montreal Wanderers vs Toronto Arenas - 19 goals (Wanderers 10-9 Arenas)

Going back to the early days of the NHL, the matchup between the Montreal Wanderers and Toronto Arenas stands as a testament to the high-scoring nature of the sport.

In a closely contested affair, the Wanderers emerged 10-9 victors, contributing to a total of 19 goals. The game serves as a reminder that goal-scoring excitement has been a part of hockey since its inception.

While the five highest-scoring NHL games showcased remarkable offensive displays, they're just a glimpse into the thrilling history of goal-scoring shootouts in the league. As the NHL continues to evolve, these high-scoring encounters highlight the excitement and enduring appeal of the sport.

