How many children does T.J. Oshie have? All we know about Washington Capitals star's family

T.J. Oshie is a star for the Washington Capitals. He is also a loving father to four children and a husband to Lauren Oshie. The Oshie family resides in McLean, Virginia, and they've seen their fair share of challenges.

Their first daughter, Layla Grace Oshie, arrived on March 17, 2014. Layla was born with gastroschisis, a condition that required her to undergo surgery. The Oshie family rallied around her, showing their strength and resilience as parents.

In 2016, the family welcomed their second daughter, Leni Rose Oshie. Then, in March 2020, they celebrated the arrival of their first son, Cambell Richard Oshie. The Oshie family expanded once more in 2023 with the birth of their fourth child, Lucy Collins Oshie.

T.J. Oshie and Lauren Cosgrove Oshie's devotion to their children is evident, as they continue to navigate the joys and challenges of parenthood, creating a loving and supportive family in the process.

Lauren Oshie: The heart and soul behind T.J. Oshie's success

Lauren and T.J. Oshie were set up by a mutual friend in 2011. During a visit to his friend studying at North Dakota University, T.J. had the chance to meet Lauren and their connection was instant.

After a few years of dating, T.J. surprised Lauren by proposing during a dinner date in February 2014. They had a beautiful wedding ceremony in July 2015 in Minnesota, surrounded by friends and family.

Lauren's roots are in St. Louis, Missouri, where she was born and grew up. She attended Saint Louis University, where she earned a degree in Marketing and Advertising. She made a name for herself as a cheerleader for the St. Louis Blues, the city's NHL team.

Beyond her role as a wife and mother to their four children, Lauren is deeply involved in charitable work. She is a strong advocate for families dealing with Alzheimer's disease, a cause close to her heart due to her grandfather's diagnosis.

Additionally, she and T.J. are active supporters of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to children facing life-threatening illnesses.