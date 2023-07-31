How many NHL players have had 150-point seasons? Listing down some of hockey's greatest talents

Only six players in NHL history have recorded 150 points in a season. It's a feat only the greatest talents on ice have been able to accomplish.

Scoring 100 points in a single season is considered a great accomplishment, but six players demonstrated that having a skill set, positive attitude and consistency can make the impossible possible.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is the most recent player to join the 150-point club. He achieved the feat last term, scoring 153 points through 64 goals and 89 assists in 82 games played.

On that note, here are the five others players to record 150 points in a season, with some doing so on multiple occasions.

NHL players with 150-point season

Here are the top five:

#1 Wayne Gretzky

"The Great One" spent 20 seasons in the NHL. Gretzky played for four teams and ecorded 150-plus points in a season nine times. That includes four seasons with 200 or more points.

His best season was in 1985-86 when "The Great One" recorded 215 points (52 goals, 163 assists) in 80 games with the Oilers.

#2 Mario Lemieux

Lemieux's career spanned 17 years in the NHL. He played his entire career with one franchise, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and was considered one of the best power forwards of his generation.

Lemieux had four seasons of 150 or more points. He had his best season in 1988-89 when he scored 199 points (85 goals, 114 assists) in 76 games.

#3 Steve Yzerman

Yzerman was a 22-year veteran of the NHL. He spent his entire career with the Detroit Red Wings and is considered one of the best captains to play the league.

Steve Yzerman only reached 150 points once in a season, doing so in 1988-89. He had 155 points (65 goals, 90 assists) in 80 games during that campaign.

#4 Phil Esposito

Esposito had an NHL career spanning 18 years for the Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers. He's regarded as one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time.

Esposito recorded 150 points in a season once, with the Boston Bruins in 1970-71. He had 152 points in 78 games, including 76 goals and assists apiece, that campaign.

#5 Bernie Nicholls

Nicholls is one of the greatest LA Kings to play the NHL. He played for multiple team. His best season, though, was with the LA Kings.

Nicholls recorded 150 points in a season once, in 1988-89, registering 150 points (70 goals and 80 assists) for the LA Kings.