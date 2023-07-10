How many NHL players got married past weekend?

Last weekend was an extraordinary occasion in the NHL, as several players tied the knot in what can only be described as a massive wedding celebration. The hockey world witnessed a flurry of marital bliss as some of the league's brightest stars said their "I dos."

Let's take a closer look at the NHL players who embarked on this new chapter in their lives

Tyson Barrie and Emma Rose

Tyson Barrie, the talented defenseman for the Nashville Predators, exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend, Emma Rose, in a stunning ceremony held in Victoria, BC. The wedding was nothing short of spectacular, with an incredible guest list that included some of the biggest names in the NHL. Superstars such as Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Mitch Marner were in attendance, making it a star-studded affair.

Jordan Binnington and Cristine Prosperi

Jordan Binnington, the goaltender for the St. Louis Blues, joined in on the wedding festivities as well. He married his partner, Cristine Prosperi, a Canadian actress known for her role as Imogen Moreno on the popular TV series Degrassi. The couple's union added a touch of glamor and Hollywood flair to the celebration.

Sam Reinhart and Jessica Jewell

Sam Reinhart, a forward for the Florida Panthers, also said his vows, marrying his partner, Jessica Jewell. Reinhart, a highly talented player, was selected second overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. This wedding marked a significant milestone in his personal life, surrounded by loved ones and fellow NHL players who came to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Sam Girard and Jacklyn Jorgensen

Another defenseman who took the plunge into wedded bliss was Sam Girard, known for his exceptional defensive skills on the ice. Girard and his longtime partner, Jacklyn Jorgensen, recently tied the knot in a private ceremony overflowing with love and happiness.

Vinni Lettieri and Cassandra Bunks

Vinni Lettieri, an American professional ice hockey center, added a chapter to his personal story as he exchanged vows with his partner, Cassandra Bunks. Lettieri, currently playing for the Minnesota Wild, celebrated his love and commitment to Bunks in a joyous wedding ceremony.

The weekend's festivities showcased the strong bonds formed among players, both on and off the ice. Half the league seemed to have gathered at these weddings.

