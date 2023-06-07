How many times have teams come back from a 2-0 deficit to win Stanley Cup?

The Florida Panthers are down 0-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals, and history says they likely won't win.

Ever since the NHL went to a best-of-seven series, only five teams have come back from being down 0-2 to win the Stanley Cup. Although it is not impossible, winning four of five games is undoubtedly challenging. However, the Panthers remain confident they can make it six teams.

"It's never over," Panthers forward Anton Lundell said confidently after the loss. "We saw that against Boston. We still believe. We're down [2-0 in the series], but it's not over. We want to rest, recover and be ready to go on home ice. We'll get a lot of energy from our home fans."

Let's take a look at the five NHL teams that were able to accomplish the feat.

2011 Boston Bruins

The 2011 Boston Bruins are very similar to the 2023 Florida Panthers.

The Bruins were on the road to begin the Stanley Cup Finals and lost both games on the road and then won both games at home, including an 8-1 blowout to even up the series.

Boston went on to lose Game 5 but won two straight games to win the Stanley Cup and become the fifth team to overcome a 2-0 deficit.

2009 Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings had a Stanley Cup Finals rematch after the Red Wings won in 2008.

This series is very similar to the 2011 Boston Bruins, as Pittsburgh was on the road and lost two straight before winning two in a row at home to even up the series. Yet, Detroit then won Game 5, but the Penguins won Game 6 and 7 to win the Stanley Cup.

1971 Montreal Canadiens

Before the Penguins overcame a 2-0 deficit, the last team to do it was in 1971 when the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal was facing the Chicago Blackhawks and lost the first two games on the road - including Game 1 on the road - and then won two straight at home. Like the Penguins and Bruins, they lost Game 5 before winning Game 6 and 7 to hoist the Stanley Cup.

1966 Montreal Canadiens

The 1966 Montreal Canadiens are a different team than every other team on this list.

Montreal lost both games at home to the Detroit Red Wings, and many thought Detroit would sweep the Canadiens as they returned home. Yet, Montreal won four straight games to win the series in six games.

1942 Toronto Maple Leafs

The 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs didn't just overcome a 2-0 series deficit, but they overcame a 3-0 series deficit.

Toronto lost the first two games at home and then the first game in Detroit before rallying to win four straight games to hoist the Stanley Cup at home. The 1942 Maple Leafs became the first team in NHL history to overcome a 2-0 series and 3-0 series deficit to win the Stanley Cup.

